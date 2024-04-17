 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

Bend Transportation Fee to Appear on Bills in July

The Bend City Council adopted a controversial Transportation Fee at the April 3 City Council meeting. The fee, which will be collected through a customer's regular utility bill, is intended to support and maintain the City's transportation system.

The City is using the fee to keep pace with a growing system and increased costs, as its current funding for maintaining roads is limited. According to the City of Bend, the fee will protect the transportation system, increase street sweeping and plowing, increase safety when it comes to bike lanes and sidewalks and improve the quality of roads.

The fee will be phased in and will start appearing on utility bills after July 1. Single-unit utility bills will pay $5.60 per month the first year. Multi-unit attached housing, such as apartments, will pay $4.15 per month, per unit. Households that qualify for Utility Billing Assistance will pay $2.80 per month in the first year.

— Julianna LaFollette



