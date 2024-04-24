 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Tackling Absenteeism in Schools

Oregon state Rep. Hoa Nguyen (D-East Portland and Damascus) started an informal workgroup with legislators, educators, families and students to identify potential solutions for chronic absenteeism in Oregon schools.

The group had its first meeting on April 19 and will propose legislation for the 2025 session, according to a press release. Chronic absenteeism means missing 10% or more school days in an academic year. Oregon's average rate of chronic absenteeism exceeds the national average of 26% with rates ranging from 33% to 48%.

"I've worked in the field of chronic absenteeism for about 10 years now, in multiple districts in Multnomah and Clackamas counties, and it's clear to me that we need a comprehensive look at this issue so we can find a statewide solution for Oregon students," said Nguyen.

—Julianna LaFollette


Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 24- 1, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation