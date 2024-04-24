Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Tackling Absenteeism in Schools

Oregon state Rep. Hoa Nguyen (D-East Portland and Damascus) started an informal workgroup with legislators, educators, families and students to identify potential solutions for chronic absenteeism in Oregon schools.

The group had its first meeting on April 19 and will propose legislation for the 2025 session, according to a press release. Chronic absenteeism means missing 10% or more school days in an academic year. Oregon's average rate of chronic absenteeism exceeds the national average of 26% with rates ranging from 33% to 48%.

"I've worked in the field of chronic absenteeism for about 10 years now, in multiple districts in Multnomah and Clackamas counties, and it's clear to me that we need a comprehensive look at this issue so we can find a statewide solution for Oregon students," said Nguyen.

—Julianna LaFollette