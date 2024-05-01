Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

DEA Plans to Reclassify Cannabis

The Associated Press announced on April 30 that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plans to reclassify marijuana as a less-dangerous drug. The proposal still needs to be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget. The reclassification from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug would recognize the medical uses of cannabis, but not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.

"After decades of the federal government being dug in on prohibition, moving cannabis to Schedule III would be a huge shift in policy and signal to the American people that the days of reefer madness are coming to an end," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

House Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR5) also had a win in drug reform this week with the passage the FEND Off Fentanyl Act that she helped introduce. The legislation seeks to combat the fentanyl crisis by targeting the illicit drug's global supply chain.