Source Warmup

Deschutes County Releases Proposed Budget

Deschutes County released its proposed budget for 2025. The total proposed budget is $727.8 million, a 0.6% increase from last year.

"The County remains in a stable financial position. However, sustained inflationary pressures continue to strain available resources," said County Administrator Nick Lelack. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 incorporates a variety of investments, including delivering a $9.7 million Road Capital Improvement Plan and creating and implementing a new drug-arrest deflection program in response to HB 4002.

Other investments include expanding the courthouse in downtown Bend, maintaining 24/7 services at the Deschutes County Stabilization Center and supporting waste management.

—Julianna LaFollette



