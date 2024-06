click to enlarge SW

Bend City Councilors Vote on Pay Raise

Bend City Council voted on May 1 to increase compensation for city councilors. The pay raise, which was recommended by the Council Compensation Review Committee, will not go into effect until the next election cycle. The increase will adjust the mayor's compensation from $19,540 a year to $50,000 and councilors from $9,770 to $30,000.