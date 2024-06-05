 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Bend Race Adds Non-Binary Category

Bend's beloved Pole Pedal Paddle race, put on by Mt Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, introduced a new category specifically for nonbinary individuals. According to Marieka Greene, the MBSEF event and financial development director, two nonbinary individuals took advantage of the new categories.

"Pole Pedal Paddle has a long-standing tradition of including all ages, abilities, and levels of athletic experience. It was only natural that, when given the opportunity to adjust our categories to be more gender inclusive, we would do so," said Greene. "It is important for this event to continue being centered on its diverse community of participants, and we are happy to make adjustments in order to make our racers more welcome come race day."

—Julianna LaFollette



Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 5-12, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation