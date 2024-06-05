Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Bend Race Adds Non-Binary Category

Bend's beloved Pole Pedal Paddle race, put on by Mt Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, introduced a new category specifically for nonbinary individuals. According to Marieka Greene, the MBSEF event and financial development director, two nonbinary individuals took advantage of the new categories.

"Pole Pedal Paddle has a long-standing tradition of including all ages, abilities, and levels of athletic experience. It was only natural that, when given the opportunity to adjust our categories to be more gender inclusive, we would do so," said Greene. "It is important for this event to continue being centered on its diverse community of participants, and we are happy to make adjustments in order to make our racers more welcome come race day."





—Julianna LaFollette