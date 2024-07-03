Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Comment Period Opens for Proposal Allowing E-bikes on Select Trails

The Deschutes National Forest is seeking input on a proposed project that would allow class 1, pedal-assist e-bikes on existing, select trails and paved paths located near Bend, Sisters and Sunriver.

The Forest Service is considering the use of e-bikes on select trails to create equitable opportunities for use and reduce potential conflict between user groups. Trails designed for pedestrian or equestrian uses are not included in the proposal. The 30-day comment period began July 2 and closes July 31. Comments can be submitted at: https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=66475.



— Julianna LaFollette

