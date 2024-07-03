 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Comment Period Opens for Proposal Allowing E-bikes on Select Trails

The Deschutes National Forest is seeking input on a proposed project that would allow class 1, pedal-assist e-bikes on existing, select trails and paved paths located near Bend, Sisters and Sunriver.

The Forest Service is considering the use of e-bikes on select trails to create equitable opportunities for use and reduce potential conflict between user groups. Trails designed for pedestrian or equestrian uses are not included in the proposal. The 30-day comment period began July 2 and closes July 31. Comments can be submitted at: https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=66475.

— Julianna LaFollette



Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 3-10, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation