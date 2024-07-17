 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Former Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney Dies at 81

On July 16, former Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney passed away at age 81 from complications related to cancer. Courtney was the longest serving legislator in Oregon history, serving 14 years in the Oregon House and 24 years in the Senate. He retired in January 2023 after serving for a record 20 years as Senate President.

"President Courtney was a friend and ally in supporting an Oregon where everyone can find success and community. His life story, the way he embraced Oregon and public service, and his love for the institution of the Oregon Legislature leaves a legacy that will live on for decades," read a statement from Gov. Tina Kotek.

Other Oregon leaders responded to Courtney's passing. Current Senate President Rob Wagner released a statement. "Peter Michael Coleman Courtney was a legend — larger than life, with a passion for helping Oregonians all across the state, and especially in his beloved city of Salem," read a statement.

Oregon's U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley also shared a statement. "Throughout his remarkable, record-setting over 40-year service to our state, Peter was unwavering in his passion for supporting animal rights, mental health services, education, veterans and many more issues central to the success of working families," he said.


Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • Limits on Tech Use in Schools Have a Clear Benefit

    As we’ve seen with things like tobacco, sometimes the only thing to do to solve a problem as large as the one we are currently seeing among our youth is to regulate it.

    By The Source Editorial Board

    Limits on Tech Use in Schools Have a Clear Benefit

  • Source Warmup

    Quick news for Central Oregon

    By The Source Editorial Board

    Source Warmup
More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 17-24, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation