Source Warmup

On July 16, former Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney passed away at age 81 from complications related to cancer. Courtney was the longest serving legislator in Oregon history, serving 14 years in the Oregon House and 24 years in the Senate. He retired in January 2023 after serving for a record 20 years as Senate President.

"President Courtney was a friend and ally in supporting an Oregon where everyone can find success and community. His life story, the way he embraced Oregon and public service, and his love for the institution of the Oregon Legislature leaves a legacy that will live on for decades," read a statement from Gov. Tina Kotek.

Other Oregon leaders responded to Courtney's passing. Current Senate President Rob Wagner released a statement. "Peter Michael Coleman Courtney was a legend — larger than life, with a passion for helping Oregonians all across the state, and especially in his beloved city of Salem," read a statement.

Oregon's U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley also shared a statement. "Throughout his remarkable, record-setting over 40-year service to our state, Peter was unwavering in his passion for supporting animal rights, mental health services, education, veterans and many more issues central to the success of working families," he said.