Source Warmup

City of Bend to Improve Safety on Greenwood Avenue

At a July 17 meeting, Bend city councilors unanimously approved a project that makes improvements on Greenwood Avenue, creating safer travel for pedestrians, bicyclists and cars, according to a press release.

The project will include new protected crosswalks, a buffered bike lane, a reduction in travel lanes for cars to one in each direction, accessible ADA parking spaces, wider parking spaces on the south side of Greenwood Avenue and new crosswalks.

Construction is scheduled to begin on July 29 and will continue through Aug. 14. Residents can expect lane closures and traffic delays throughout the duration of the project.





—Julianna LaFollette

