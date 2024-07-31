 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

Mt. Bachelor Open New Mixed-Use Trail

A new mixed-use trail at Mt. Bachelor, Evergreen, opens Aug. 1. Mt. Bachelor plans to hold a grand opening of the trail at 11:30am, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, free drink tokens and guided hikes at the top of the trail.

The new trail marks the first designated easy hiking and downhill biking trail at the resort, clocking in at just under 4.5 miles from the West Village base area to Pine Marten Lodge. The project, which started in 2022, was made possible through Visit Bend's Sustainability Fund.

—Julianna LaFollette



