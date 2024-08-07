 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

Bend Power Customers Experience Outages

Nearly 5,000 Pacific Power customers in Bend experienced power outages on Aug. 6 at about 9am. According to the Pacific Power operations team, the power outage occurred after a squirrel got into its substation serving the Bend area and caused some damage, resulting in a blown fuse. Power was restored for all Bend customers before 2pm, said Simon Gutierrez with Pacific Power.

On Aug. 2, another Pacific Power outage affected 13,998 customers in Bend around 4pm. At 5:30pm, 3,317 customers were still experiencing power outages. The cause, according to Pacific Power, was due to a damaged line.

— Julianna LaFollette



