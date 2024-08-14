Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Firefighters Respond to Brush Fire

A small brush fire in Bend, adjacent to Empire Avenue and the northbound Parkway onramp, was reported around 3pm on Aug. 11. When responders arrived, the fire was about ¼ acre in the brush just east of the onramp. With assistance from the Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry crews, the fire was quickly contained.

Train traffic was stopped briefly as crews worked adjacent to the tracks. The fire, which is currently under investigation, did not jump the railroad tracks and no structures were threatened. Bend Fire and Rescue warns the community that the region is still in extreme fire danger and that any fire starts are very likely to spread quickly.

—Julianna LaFollette



