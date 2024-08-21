Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

City of Bend Seeks Input for Street Safety Project

The City of Bend will hold an open house on Aug. 22 from 4-6pm, inviting the community to learn more about the Franklin Avenue Safety Project. The project aims to improve access for walking, biking and rolling on Franklin Avenue, between Harriman Street and Fifth Street.

The open house will give community members the opportunity to learn about the project, share their input and ask questions. The City is designing more accessible bike and pedestrian routes throughout the community. Creating safer connections and improving the transportation system by focusing on safety are City priorities, according to a press release.



