Source Warmup

New Changes Along U.S. 97

A U.S. 97 Business connector road opened on Aug. 22, offering a new route to the shopping areas along the highway on Bend's north side. The section of road directly connects 3rd Street, just north of the Empire intersection to Business 97.

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 are primary routes that help get people through town. As Central Oregon's population has grown over the last decade, it has increased traffic congestion and reduced safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The North Corridor Improvements project, which will address intersections and add ramp connections and pedestrian and bicycle facilities, aims to improve travel time reliability, reduce traffic and aid with congestion.

—Jennifer Baires



