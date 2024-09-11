Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Little Lava Fire Grows East

Fires in the Deschutes National Forest caused evacuation notices and closures near Mt. Bachelor and in Southern Deschutes County and northern Lake County. Due to significant growth of the Little Lava Fire, located near mt. Bachelor, on Sept. 9, evacuation areas have been updated.

Evacuation areas for The Little Lava Fire as of 7pm, Sept. 9:

Level 3 (Go Now):

Previous evacuation areas around Mt Bachelor south to Forest Service Rd 40, west of Conklin Rd, and south of FS Rd 4140.

Areas south of FS Rd 40, north of South Century Drive, east of FS Rd 4032, and west of the Deschutes National Forest Boundary.

Level 2 (Be Set):

Areas south of FS 40, north of South Century Drive, west of FS Rd 4210, and east of FS Rd 4032.

Areas east of River Summit Dr to Conklin Rd, south of Century Drive, and north of FS Rd 4140.

Deschutes National Forest east of Conklin Rd, west of the Deschutes River, north of FS Rd 40/Spring River Dr. and south of Benham Falls. Excluding private property, which is Level 1 (Be Ready).

Current Level 1 (Be Ready):

Areas west of the Deschutes River from Fall River Estates north to Spring River Rd, including Fall River Estates, River Forest Acres, River Meadows, Stage Stop Meadows, and Deschutes River Recreational Homesites.

Areas north of Spring River Rd west of the Deschutes River including Besson Rd area and Spring River Acres.

Sunriver

—Julianna LaFollette