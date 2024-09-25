 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Winter Improvements at Mt. Bachelor

Mt. Bachelor winter operations are expected to begin on Nov. 29. Ahead of the season, the resort has announced several new on-mountain improvements and adjustments to its operating schedule, its facilities and ticketing, among others.

The resort's Sunrise Lodge is undergoing an expansion which will add over 50 seats, according to a press release. The cafe at the lodge will also begin offering mobile ordering to decrease congestion within the lodge. This winter, the resort will try to get skier and riders on the mountain faster, with contactless digital ticket and pass-printing kiosks at several locations.

Mt. Bachelor will also attempt to extend access to the Little Pine lift, allowing access to beginner terrain through the end of the season, and add restrooms to outlier lifts such as Outback Express, Northwest Express and Cloud chaser Express.

-Julianna LaFollete



Full text

next
More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 25- 2, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation