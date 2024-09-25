Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Winter Improvements at Mt. Bachelor

Mt. Bachelor winter operations are expected to begin on Nov. 29. Ahead of the season, the resort has announced several new on-mountain improvements and adjustments to its operating schedule, its facilities and ticketing, among others.

The resort's Sunrise Lodge is undergoing an expansion which will add over 50 seats, according to a press release. The cafe at the lodge will also begin offering mobile ordering to decrease congestion within the lodge. This winter, the resort will try to get skier and riders on the mountain faster, with contactless digital ticket and pass-printing kiosks at several locations.

Mt. Bachelor will also attempt to extend access to the Little Pine lift, allowing access to beginner terrain through the end of the season, and add restrooms to outlier lifts such as Outback Express, Northwest Express and Cloud chaser Express.



-Julianna LaFollete