 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Promoting Voting Without an Address

The National Coalition for the Homeless created a campaign to help people experiencing homelessness become registered, active voters. The campaign, "You Don't Need a Home to Vote," offers a toolkit on promoting voting access for low-income individuals or people without a home address, to help overcome obstacles that traditionally prevent the population from voting.

According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, low-income voters, and particularly people experiencing homelessness, are consistently one of the most poorly represented groups when it comes to voter turnout.

- Julianna LaFollette



Full text

next
More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 2- 9, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation