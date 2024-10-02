Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Promoting Voting Without an Address

The National Coalition for the Homeless created a campaign to help people experiencing homelessness become registered, active voters. The campaign, "You Don't Need a Home to Vote," offers a toolkit on promoting voting access for low-income individuals or people without a home address, to help overcome obstacles that traditionally prevent the population from voting.

According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, low-income voters, and particularly people experiencing homelessness, are consistently one of the most poorly represented groups when it comes to voter turnout.





- Julianna LaFollette