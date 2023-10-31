Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association November Board Meeting

T
he next Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association board meeting is Thursday, November 16th at 5 p.m. All neighhbors in the Southern Crossing area are welcome to attend board meetings, which are held via Zoom.
Email [email protected]
by noon the day before the meeting to request a Zoom invitation. If you would like to request time on the agenda to discuss a particular topic at the board meeting, email [email protected]
at least 2 days prior to meeting.
You can learn more about Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association meetings, including minutes from past meetings on the website
.