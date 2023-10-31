 Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association November Board Meeting | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association November Board Meeting

The next Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association board meeting is Thursday, November 16th at 5 p.m. All neighhbors in the Southern Crossing area are welcome to attend board meetings, which are held via Zoom.
Email [email protected] by noon the day before the meeting to request a Zoom invitation. If you would like to request time on the agenda to discuss a particular topic at the board meeting, email [email protected] at least 2 days prior to meeting.

You can learn more about Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association meetings, including minutes from past meetings on the website

