end police arrested two individuals in connection with an ongoing street racing investigation. The suspects, 22-year old Mason Price and Tyler Fox were arrested on suspicion of reckless driving on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.In August, Bend PD received complaints about reckless driving, street racing and drifting on roads and roundabouts, according to a press release. Bend Police traffic team was able to identify the vehicles and owners through Instagram posts after they began an investigation into the street racing.According to the press release, additional drivers may be cited in this operation.