 Strike Averted | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

Strike Averted

St. Charles and the Oregon Nurses Association found common ground days before a strike would've occurred

By

On June 8 the Oregon Nurses Association and St. Charles announced they'd reached a tentative agreement on a contract for the next three and a half years. ONA submitted a 10-day strike notice to the hospital system on June 1, meaning the Bend campus could've lost nearly 1,000 registered nurses by June 12. Negotiations lasted more than six months before nurses delivered the strike notice, and the bargaining teams met for more than 40 hours the two days before announcing an agreement was reached.

click to enlarge Strike Averted
Courtesy of the Oregon Nurses Association
St. Charles Nurses picket outside of the Bend campus on April 24.

Throughout the process ONA focused on the hospital system's ability to recruit and retain new nurses. ONA said more than 500 nurses left the hospital system since 2019, and that it would continue without further protections. Both ONA and St. Charles agreed there are vacancies at the Bend campus, with ONA saying there are more than 300 open nursing positions.

"For our nurses, this contract is going to be a game changer. But it is really the impact on our patients that is the most gratifying," Erin Harrington, an RN and chair of the Bargaining Unit Executive Committee, said in a press release. "Given St. Charles' long-standing challenges recruiting new nurses to work at our hospital, these wins will be truly transformative for our ability to get new nurses at the bedside."

The new contract would raise wages by $17 an hour, or 41%, over the life of the contract. St. Charles said the average pay for registered nurses at St. Charles is about $108,000 a year, and St. Charles said it offered a nearly 25% raise in a press conference. The contract also protects things like rest and meal breaks, and requires St. Charles pay nurses who work through legally required breaks. ONA said that nurses at St. Charles Bend missed 42,000 meal or rest breaks in 2022.

"Studies show that nurses who work in supportive environments that prioritize nursing resources and minimum staffing standards experience better job satisfaction," Harrington said. "They experience less illness and injury, less emotional exhaustion, burnout, and moral injury, and are less likely to want to leave their jobs."

Before the agreement, St. Charles worked on contingency plans to sustain operations without its registered nurses. Those plans included bringing in temporary replacement workers and shutting down some of the hospital's services until it could regain its workers. St. Charles nurses were scheduled to vote to ratify the agreement the week of June 12-16.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Jack Harvel

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 14- 3, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation