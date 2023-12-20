Suggested Policies Aim to Address Addiction

A list of proposed changes to Oregon law attempts to address addiction and suggests modifications to Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and treatment bill passed in Oregon in 2020. The Oregon District Attorney Association, the Oregon State Sherriff's Association, the Chiefs of Police Oregon Association and the League of Oregon Cities collaboratively developed a list of policy proposals that covers a wide range of issues related to drug possession, drug use, drug dealing, addiction and mental health.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels presented the recommendations to Deschutes County commissioners at a Dec. 13 board meeting.

"I believe if all or most of these proposals were set into law by the legislature, they would improve our situation in Oregon in terms of dealing with our addiction crises and mental health crises in a significant way," said Gunnels at the board meeting.

The presentation included 11 policy recommendations, aiming to restore public safety and focus on treatment and community-focused solutions. Gunnels expressed the effects the addiction crisis has had on communities – an increase in overdose deaths and severe mental health disorders.

The policies brought forward attempt to create better drug offense laws, to help people get help and support and increase community resources for detoxification and treatment facilities. The recommendations also hold people more accountable, according to Gunnels. "We have laws that are inadequate to the challenges we face and public institutions that lack the capacity and the ability to address these growing problems," Gunnels told the Source Weekly.

According to Scott Winkels, a lobbyist with the League of Oregon Cities who helped develop the policies, part of this plan was to build a substance abuse system that will promote healthier residents and communities.

One policy, related to M110, calls for reclassifying the possession of a controlled substance from an E-Violation to an A-Misdemeanor. Like a DUII charge, this policy would include diversion eligibility, which would allow an individual to get a charge dismissed by completing a one-year program and any required treatment. It would also allow multiple chances to enter the program.

"Previously, you had one shot at diversion. The thinking on this has evolved," said Winkels. "A lot of people need more than that in order to get into a better place."

This policy, according to the report, would account for the lack of treatment required for drug offenses. "The current E-violation for possession of a controlled substance is ineffective and fails to connect persons struggling with severe addiction to the treatment they need."

The recommended M110 modification would compel someone struggling with addiction to enter treatment, without turning to incarceration.

Additional policies look to address other issues related to M110, investing more in stabilization and treatment centers to increase capacity, attempting to dissuade the public use of controlled substances with increased violations, and increasing welfare holds from 48 hours to 72 hours to allow more time to connect people with services.

The proposals were recommended based on the experience of the public safety partners involved and their role in being able to respond to this crisis, according to Winkels.

"Cities have seen the impact of our addiction crisis but really don't have a lot of ability to intervene, to help either the resident who is suffering from addiction or some of our community livability and safety concerns," said Winkels. "One of the League's goals in that conversation was to make sure cities had agency to help the residents and their communities."

The policy recommendations will eventually go before the Oregon state legislature to be discussed and considered.

"It is time for the legislature to take action," said Commissioner Phil Chang at the Dec. 13 Board meeting.