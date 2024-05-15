 Summer Outdoor Events & Markets 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Summer Outdoor Events & Markets 2024

Parties, markets, performances, festivals, athletic events and other summer fun in central oregon

By

click to enlarge Summer Outdoor Events & Markets 2024
SW


MAY 15

ConnectW Monthly Dinner Meeting
Open Space Event Studios

Scalehouse Voices Presents: How to Start a Riot, an artist talk with Ruth Vernotico
OSU Cascades Ray Hall Atrium

BLP Ed Foundation Trivia Night
Silver Moon Brewing

Spring Kick-off with Pollinator Pathway Bend
Wintercreek Nursery

Street Dog Hero Bingo and Adoption Event
Midtown Yacht Club

Mountain Star: Madras Community Table
Inn at Cross Keys


MAY 16

Cascades Lakes Brewing Company Group MTB Ride
Cascades Lakes Pub on Reed Market

The Greenlight Guild I A Filmmaker's Meet-up
Open Space Event Studios

Take Your Seat, A CHAIRitable Event
Tetherow Pavilion


MAY 16-25

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] (again)
The Greenhouse Caberet


MAY 18

Senior Prom for Dogs: Pups in Paris
Midtown Yacht Club

NAMIWalks Central Oregon Mental Health Awareness Walk
Pioneer Park

Casablanca Gala Fundraiser
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Forage to Table: Guided Tour and 4-Course Dinner
Wanderlust Tours

Summer Marketplace
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards

Pole Pedal Paddle
Riverbend Park


MAY 19

Bend May Dinner Party: Maydan!
Flights Wine Bar

Wildlife Baby Shower
Oregon Spirit Distillers

Madras MayFaire 2024
Sahalee Park

Bicycle Bonanza Donation Day
Troy Field

Backpacking Food Workshop
Tumalo State Park

Bird Walk: Camp Polk Meadow Preserve
Downtown Sisters


MAY 21

Ribbon Cutting and Celebration for Family Resource Center
Family Resource Center

Redmond May Dinner Party: Maydan!
Testimony Wine Bar

Ladies Night Out: Mix, Mingle and Speed Friending
The Bend Wine Bar and Winery Tasting Room


MAY 22

Bend YP Social
Realty One Discovery Group


MAY 23

Sunset Yoga and Sound Journey
Tumalo State Park

EDCO's Central Oregon Pub Talk
Worthy Brewing


MAY 24

Santiam Wagon Road Walk
Whychus Canyon Preserve

Restoration Tour
Willow Springs Preserve

Sunriver Family Fun Float
Sunriver Marina


MAY 25

Plant Medicine Workshop
Bend Public Park

Crosscut's 4th Anniversary Party
Crosscut Warming Hut

Forest Bathing
Shevlin Park

2nd Annual Bend Bev Fest
Silver Moon Brewing


MAY 26

Birding 101 Workshop
Bend Public Parks

North American Pond Skimming Championships
Mt. Bachelor


MAY 27

Will Ferrell Movies Trivia
Bevel Craft Brewing


MAY 28

DREAM BOLDLY The Grand AdvenChair An Outback Film with Q&A
Open Space Event Studios


MAY 29

Beaver Habitat Planting
La Pine State Park

What's Brewing: Find Common Ground in an Election Season
Tethrow Resort Event Pavilion

7 Crystal Singing Bowls Sound Bath
Nature's Bling

Plant Hike
Metolius Preserve


MAY 30

Geology Hike
Metolius Preserve


MAY 31

"Play On!" Amateur Pickleball Tournament
Fort Rock Park

Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser
Tethrow Resort Event Pavilion


JUNE 1

ACCO Autocross Events
Hoodoo Ski Area

Bristol Hospice Butterfly Release Event
Riverbend Park

Grit Clinics: Intro to Drops
Seventh Mountain Resort

Festival of The Land
Cove Palisades State Park

Oregon Archaeology Road Show
Deschutes Historical Museum

FootZone Diry Half Marathon
FootZone Downtown

Wine 'n' Shine Car Show
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards

Boys and Girls Club: 30th Birthday Party
Boys and Girls Club of Bend


JUNE 2

ACCI Autocross Events
Hoodoo Ski Area

Sunriver Swings fore Strings Golf Tournament
Woodlands Golf Course


JUNE 3

Bingo with Bren Supporting the Humane Society of Central Oregon
Bevel Craft Brewing

click to enlarge Summer Outdoor Events & Markets 2024
Courtesy Sisters Rodeo


JUNE 5

Sisters Rodeo
Sisters Fairgrounds


JUNE 6

Bend Yoga Festival 2024
Riverbend Park

Sisters Rodeo
Sisters Fairgrounds


JUNE 7

BBC Cruz! Classic Cars, Rock 'n' Roll and Award Winning Beers!
Bend Brewing Compnay

BeaverHOOD Planting
Collier Memorial State Park

K.I.D.S. Celebration and Fundraiser
On Tap

Bend Yoga Festival 2024
Riverbend Park

Butterfly Walk
Metolius Preserve


JUNE 8

BeaverHOOD Planting
Collier Memorial State Park

Bend Handmade Market
Downtown Bend

Bend Yoga Festival 2024
Riverbend Park

Sisters Rodeo
Sisters Fairgrounds

Metolius River Preserve Hike
Metolius Preserve

Conquer the Canyon
Downtown Redmond

Drag Bingo
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom Stage


JUNE 9

BBB Meet and Greet!
Bend Boarding Babes

Battle of the Bats
Skyline Sports Complex

Bend Yoga Festival 2024
Riverbend Park

Sisters Rodeo
Sisters Fairgrounds


JUNE 10

Central Oregon Rescue Dog Show
Cascades Theatrical Co.


JUNE 13

Street Dog Hero Trivia Night
Silver Moon Brewing


JUNE 14

Ghost Tree Invitational
Juniper Preserve

Ribbon Cutting and Celebration for Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards

Roller Pride
The Pavilion


JUNE 15

Pack Basket Making Workshop
Bend Public Park

Ghost Tree Invitational
Juniper Preserve

Bend Boarding Babes Yoga on the Water by No Mud No Lotus
Sparks Lake

Bevel's 5 Year Anniversary Party
Bevel Craft Brewing

Humane Society: Tuxes and Tails
Riverhouse Convention Center


JUNE 18

Community Conversations: Choose Your Own Conversation Adventure!
Downtown Bend Library

Cornering with Grit Clinics MTB Skills Instruction
Seventh Mountain Resort


JUNE 19

Stampede Street Party
Downtown Prineville


JUNE 20

Pint Night Supporting ALS NW
Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market


JUNE 21

The Big Bend BBQ
Alpenglow Park


JUNE 22


The Big Bend BBQ
Alpenglow Park

Cruxapoolza
Crux Fermentation Project

Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival
Sunriver Nature Center


JUNE 23

Clear Lake Kayak Tour
Wanderlust Tours


JUNE 24


The Office Trivia
Bevel Craft Brewing


JUNE 25

Switchbacks with Grit Clinics MTB Skills Instruction
Seventh Mountain Resort


JUNE 26

Off-Site Author Event: Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See
Westside Church

Balloon Blast Kids Race
Central Oregon Community College


JUNE 28

Overland Expo (Travel Expo)
Deschutes County Fair and Expo

Bend Bands and Brewers Bash Beer and Music Festival
Silver Moon Brewing


JUNE 29

Overland Expo (Travel Expo)
Deschutes County Fair and Expo

Bend Bands and Brewers Bash Beer and Music Festival
Silver Moon Brewing


JUNE 30

Artisan Market
Hollinshead Barn

Overland Expo (Travel Expo)
Deschutes County Fair and Expo


JULY 1

Bingo with Bren Supporting Grandma's House
Bevel Craft Brewing


JULY 4

4th of July Pet Parade
Downtown Bend


JULY 12

Bend Summer Festival
Downtown Bend


JULY 13

WAAAM Traffic Jam: A Car Show and More!
Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum

Bend Summer Festival
Downtown Bend


JULY 14

Bend Summer Festival
Downtown Bend


JULY 19

Sip - Cork and Barrel
Athletic field, COCC


JULY 20

Grand Cru - Cork and Barrel
Athletic field, COCC


JULY 21

Backpacking Food Workshop
Tumalo State Park

click to enlarge Summer Outdoor Events & Markets 2024
Courtesy PC High Desert Drone Works


JULY 26

Balloons Over Bend Launches
Jewell Elementary School

Balloons Over Bend Night Glow
Central Oregon Community College


JULY 27

Stargazing Tour
SKIP Bar at The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse

Redmond Brewfest and Night Glow
Redmond


JULY 29

Friends Trivia
Bevel Craft Brewing

click to enlarge Summer Outdoor Events & Markets 2024
Courtesy Airshow of the Cascades Facebook and Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center Facebook


JULY 31-AUG 4

Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo
Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center


AUG 2

The Cult of Tuck Drag Show
Silver Moon Brewing


AUG 9-11

Sunriver Art Festival
The Village at Sunriver


AUG 10

Cascade Classic Cycling Criterium
Downtown Bend

Haulin Aspen Half As, Half and Full Trail Marathon
Wanoga Sno Park


AUG 11

Perseids Meteor Shower Hiking Tours
Wanderlust Tours

Perseids Meteor Shower Canoe Tour
Wanderlust Tours


AUG 16

Mamma Mia Theater in the Park
Drake Park

Mountain Star: 10th Annual Birdies 4 Babies Golf and Gala Event
Broken Top Golf Club


AUG 17

Mamma Mia Theater in the Park
Drake Park

Drag Bingo
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom

Mountain Star: 10th Annual Birdies 4 Babies Golf and Gala Event
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

click to enlarge Summer Outdoor Events & Markets 2024
Photos courtesy Little Woody, Bend Farmers Market Facebook and Bend Yoga Festival Facebook


AUG 23-24

Airshow of the Cascades Festival
Madras Municipal Airport


AUG 24

Dogs and Lagers
Crux Fermantation Project


AUG 26

Taylor Swift Trivia
Bevel Craft Brewing


AUG 31

Bend Beer Run 5K
The Commons


SEPT 3

Cascades Futurity and Aged Event
Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center


SEPT 5

5th Annual Heroes on the Run 5K Fun Run
Athletic Club of Bend


SEPT 14

30th Birthday Celebration for Boys and Girls Club of Bend
Boys and Girls Club Downtown Clubhouse


SEPT 30

Seinfeld Trivia
Bevel Craft Brewing

Diva Drag Brunch
Campfire Hotel


Farmers/Makers Markets

Bend Moonlight Market
Open Space Event Studios

Bend Farmers Market
Brooks Alley – Wednesdays, 11-3pm

Redmond Farmers Market
Centennial Park – Tuesdays, 3-6pm

Northwest CrossING Farmers Market
Northwest Crossing – Saturdays, 10am-2pm

Crop Farmers Market
Stryker Park (Prineville) – Saturdays, 9am-1pm

Sisters Farmers Market
Fir Street Park - Sundays, 11am-2pm

9th Street Village Makers Market
Bevel Craft Brewing – First Sunday of the month, 12-4pm


Monthly Events

Last Saturday Art Walk

Old Iron Works Art District – Last Saturday of the month, 10am-5pm

Second Sunday Market – Gathered Wares Shop – Second Sunday of the month, 11am-3pm

Way Back Wednesdays: Live Vendors and Vintage Shopping

Revival Vintage – Every First Wednesday, 6-9pm

First Friday Art Walk – Downtown Bend – First Friday of the month

Savannah Mendoza

Savannah is a creative-based photographer and journalist in beautiful Bend, Oregon. She's a native from Portland and a proud University of Oregon Alumni who loves hiking, going to cute coffee shops and spends most of her free time pursuing photography! She's passionate about the outdoors, wellness, music and romanticizing...

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • Summer Guide 2024

    From world-famous headliners to local bands, this list covers all things music from end of May through September in Central Oregon

    By Savannah Mendoza

    Summer Guide 2024

  • An Outdoor Culinary Adventure

    Exploring nature's bounty with Forage to Table

    By Savannah Mendoza

    An Outdoor Culinary Adventure
More »

  • Summer Guide 2024

    From world-famous headliners to local bands, this list covers all things music from end of May through September in Central Oregon

    By Savannah Mendoza

    Summer Guide 2024

  • 'An Expression of Community Values'

    Deschutes County is set to review comments and concerns about its 2024 draft comprehensive plan after May 30

    By Julianna LaFollette

    'An Expression of Community Values'

  • Source Warmup

    Quick news for Central Oregon

    By The Source Editorial Board

    Source Warmup
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 15-22, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation