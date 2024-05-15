Summer Outdoor Events & Markets 2024

click to enlarge SW



MAY 15

ConnectW Monthly Dinner Meeting

Open Space Event Studios

Scalehouse Voices Presents: How to Start a Riot, an artist talk with Ruth Vernotico

OSU Cascades Ray Hall Atrium

BLP Ed Foundation Trivia Night

Silver Moon Brewing

Spring Kick-off with Pollinator Pathway Bend

Wintercreek Nursery

Street Dog Hero Bingo and Adoption Event

Midtown Yacht Club

Mountain Star: Madras Community Table

Inn at Cross Keys



MAY 16

Cascades Lakes Brewing Company Group MTB Ride

Cascades Lakes Pub on Reed Market

The Greenlight Guild I A Filmmaker's Meet-up

Open Space Event Studios

Take Your Seat, A CHAIRitable Event

Tetherow Pavilion



MAY 16-25

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] (again)

The Greenhouse Caberet



MAY 18

Senior Prom for Dogs: Pups in Paris

Midtown Yacht Club

NAMIWalks Central Oregon Mental Health Awareness Walk

Pioneer Park

Casablanca Gala Fundraiser

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Forage to Table: Guided Tour and 4-Course Dinner

Wanderlust Tours

Summer Marketplace

Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards

Pole Pedal Paddle

Riverbend Park



MAY 19

Bend May Dinner Party: Maydan!



Flights Wine Bar

Wildlife Baby Shower

Oregon Spirit Distillers

Madras MayFaire 2024

Sahalee Park

Bicycle Bonanza Donation Day

Troy Field

Backpacking Food Workshop

Tumalo State Park

Bird Walk: Camp Polk Meadow Preserve

Downtown Sisters



MAY 21

Ribbon Cutting and Celebration for Family Resource Center

Family Resource Center

Redmond May Dinner Party: Maydan!

Testimony Wine Bar

Ladies Night Out: Mix, Mingle and Speed Friending

The Bend Wine Bar and Winery Tasting Room



MAY 22

Bend YP Social

Realty One Discovery Group



MAY 23

Sunset Yoga and Sound Journey

Tumalo State Park

EDCO's Central Oregon Pub Talk

Worthy Brewing



MAY 24

Santiam Wagon Road Walk

Whychus Canyon Preserve

Restoration Tour

Willow Springs Preserve

Sunriver Family Fun Float

Sunriver Marina



MAY 25

Plant Medicine Workshop

Bend Public Park

Crosscut's 4th Anniversary Party

Crosscut Warming Hut

Forest Bathing

Shevlin Park

2nd Annual Bend Bev Fest

Silver Moon Brewing



MAY 26

Birding 101 Workshop

Bend Public Parks

North American Pond Skimming Championships

Mt. Bachelor



MAY 27

Will Ferrell Movies Trivia

Bevel Craft Brewing



MAY 28

DREAM BOLDLY The Grand AdvenChair An Outback Film with Q&A

Open Space Event Studios



MAY 29

Beaver Habitat Planting

La Pine State Park

What's Brewing: Find Common Ground in an Election Season

Tethrow Resort Event Pavilion

7 Crystal Singing Bowls Sound Bath

Nature's Bling

Plant Hike

Metolius Preserve



MAY 30

Geology Hike

Metolius Preserve



MAY 31

"Play On!" Amateur Pickleball Tournament

Fort Rock Park

Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser

Tethrow Resort Event Pavilion



JUNE 1

ACCO Autocross Events

Hoodoo Ski Area

Bristol Hospice Butterfly Release Event

Riverbend Park

Grit Clinics: Intro to Drops

Seventh Mountain Resort

Festival of The Land

Cove Palisades State Park

Oregon Archaeology Road Show

Deschutes Historical Museum

FootZone Diry Half Marathon

FootZone Downtown

Wine 'n' Shine Car Show

Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards

Boys and Girls Club: 30th Birthday Party

Boys and Girls Club of Bend



JUNE 2

ACCI Autocross Events

Hoodoo Ski Area

Sunriver Swings fore Strings Golf Tournament

Woodlands Golf Course



JUNE 3

Bingo with Bren Supporting the Humane Society of Central Oregon

Bevel Craft Brewing

click to enlarge Courtesy Sisters Rodeo



JUNE 5

Sisters Rodeo

Sisters Fairgrounds



JUNE 6

Bend Yoga Festival 2024

Riverbend Park

Sisters Rodeo

Sisters Fairgrounds



JUNE 7

BBC Cruz! Classic Cars, Rock 'n' Roll and Award Winning Beers!

Bend Brewing Compnay

BeaverHOOD Planting

Collier Memorial State Park

K.I.D.S. Celebration and Fundraiser

On Tap

Bend Yoga Festival 2024

Riverbend Park

Butterfly Walk

Metolius Preserve



JUNE 8

BeaverHOOD Planting

Collier Memorial State Park

Bend Handmade Market

Downtown Bend

Bend Yoga Festival 2024

Riverbend Park

Sisters Rodeo

Sisters Fairgrounds

Metolius River Preserve Hike

Metolius Preserve

Conquer the Canyon

Downtown Redmond

Drag Bingo

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom Stage



JUNE 9

BBB Meet and Greet!

Bend Boarding Babes

Battle of the Bats

Skyline Sports Complex

Bend Yoga Festival 2024

Riverbend Park

Sisters Rodeo

Sisters Fairgrounds



JUNE 10

Central Oregon Rescue Dog Show

Cascades Theatrical Co.



JUNE 13

Street Dog Hero Trivia Night

Silver Moon Brewing



JUNE 14

Ghost Tree Invitational

Juniper Preserve

Ribbon Cutting and Celebration for Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Roller Pride

The Pavilion



JUNE 15

Pack Basket Making Workshop

Bend Public Park

Ghost Tree Invitational

Juniper Preserve

Bend Boarding Babes Yoga on the Water by No Mud No Lotus

Sparks Lake

Bevel's 5 Year Anniversary Party

Bevel Craft Brewing

Humane Society: Tuxes and Tails

Riverhouse Convention Center



JUNE 18

Community Conversations: Choose Your Own Conversation Adventure!

Downtown Bend Library

Cornering with Grit Clinics MTB Skills Instruction

Seventh Mountain Resort



JUNE 19

Stampede Street Party

Downtown Prineville



JUNE 20

Pint Night Supporting ALS NW

Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market



JUNE 21

The Big Bend BBQ

Alpenglow Park



JUNE 22



The Big Bend BBQ

Alpenglow Park

Cruxapoolza

Crux Fermentation Project

Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival

Sunriver Nature Center



JUNE 23

Clear Lake Kayak Tour

Wanderlust Tours



JUNE 24



The Office Trivia

Bevel Craft Brewing



JUNE 25

Switchbacks with Grit Clinics MTB Skills Instruction

Seventh Mountain Resort



JUNE 26

Off-Site Author Event: Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See

Westside Church

Balloon Blast Kids Race

Central Oregon Community College



JUNE 28

Overland Expo (Travel Expo)

Deschutes County Fair and Expo

Bend Bands and Brewers Bash Beer and Music Festival

Silver Moon Brewing



JUNE 29

Overland Expo (Travel Expo)

Deschutes County Fair and Expo

Bend Bands and Brewers Bash Beer and Music Festival

Silver Moon Brewing



JUNE 30

Artisan Market

Hollinshead Barn

Overland Expo (Travel Expo)

Deschutes County Fair and Expo



JULY 1

Bingo with Bren Supporting Grandma's House

Bevel Craft Brewing



JULY 4

4th of July Pet Parade

Downtown Bend



JULY 12

Bend Summer Festival

Downtown Bend



JULY 13

WAAAM Traffic Jam: A Car Show and More!

Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum

Bend Summer Festival

Downtown Bend



JULY 14

Bend Summer Festival

Downtown Bend



JULY 19

Sip - Cork and Barrel

Athletic field, COCC



JULY 20

Grand Cru - Cork and Barrel

Athletic field, COCC



JULY 21

Backpacking Food Workshop

Tumalo State Park

click to enlarge Courtesy PC High Desert Drone Works



JULY 26

Balloons Over Bend Launches

Jewell Elementary School

Balloons Over Bend Night Glow

Central Oregon Community College



JULY 27

Stargazing Tour

SKIP Bar at The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse

Redmond Brewfest and Night Glow

Redmond



JULY 29

Friends Trivia

Bevel Craft Brewing

click to enlarge Courtesy Airshow of the Cascades Facebook and Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center Facebook



JULY 31-AUG 4

Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo

Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center



AUG 2

The Cult of Tuck Drag Show

Silver Moon Brewing



AUG 9-11

Sunriver Art Festival

The Village at Sunriver



AUG 10

Cascade Classic Cycling Criterium

Downtown Bend

Haulin Aspen Half As, Half and Full Trail Marathon

Wanoga Sno Park



AUG 11

Perseids Meteor Shower Hiking Tours

Wanderlust Tours

Perseids Meteor Shower Canoe Tour

Wanderlust Tours



AUG 16

Mamma Mia Theater in the Park

Drake Park

Mountain Star: 10th Annual Birdies 4 Babies Golf and Gala Event

Broken Top Golf Club



AUG 17

Mamma Mia Theater in the Park

Drake Park

Drag Bingo

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom

Mountain Star: 10th Annual Birdies 4 Babies Golf and Gala Event

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Little Woody, Bend Farmers Market Facebook and Bend Yoga Festival Facebook



AUG 23-24

Airshow of the Cascades Festival

Madras Municipal Airport



AUG 24

Dogs and Lagers

Crux Fermantation Project



AUG 26

Taylor Swift Trivia

Bevel Craft Brewing



AUG 31

Bend Beer Run 5K

The Commons



SEPT 3

Cascades Futurity and Aged Event

Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center



SEPT 5

5th Annual Heroes on the Run 5K Fun Run

Athletic Club of Bend



SEPT 14

30th Birthday Celebration for Boys and Girls Club of Bend

Boys and Girls Club Downtown Clubhouse



SEPT 30

Seinfeld Trivia

Bevel Craft Brewing

Diva Drag Brunch

Campfire Hotel



Farmers/Makers Markets

Bend Moonlight Market



Open Space Event Studios

Bend Farmers Market

Brooks Alley – Wednesdays, 11-3pm

Redmond Farmers Market

Centennial Park – Tuesdays, 3-6pm

Northwest CrossING Farmers Market

Northwest Crossing – Saturdays, 10am-2pm

Crop Farmers Market

Stryker Park (Prineville) – Saturdays, 9am-1pm

Sisters Farmers Market

Fir Street Park - Sundays, 11am-2pm

9th Street Village Makers Market

Bevel Craft Brewing – First Sunday of the month, 12-4pm



Monthly Events

Last Saturday Art Walk

Old Iron Works Art District – Last Saturday of the month, 10am-5pm

Second Sunday Market – Gathered Wares Shop – Second Sunday of the month, 11am-3pm

Way Back Wednesdays: Live Vendors and Vintage Shopping

Revival Vintage – Every First Wednesday, 6-9pm

First Friday Art Walk – Downtown Bend – First Friday of the month