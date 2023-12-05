 Sunriver Names New Chief of Police | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Sunriver Names New Chief of Police

Sunriver appoints a new Chief of Police after its former Chief, Michael Womer, announced his retirement

Following a unanimous vote from the Sunriver Service District Board in September, Stephen Lopez was appointed as the new Chief of Police on Dec. 1. Lopez’s new position comes after the former Chief of Police, Michael Womer, announced he would retire at the end of November.  

click to enlarge Sunriver Names New Chief of Police
Sunriver PD
Sunriver's new Chief of Police Stephen Lopez

Lopez, who has over 17 years of experience in law enforcement, started his career with the Sunriver Police Department in 2021 as a Sergeant. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2022 before being named Sunriver’s new Chief.  

Lopez served in several positions in law enforcement after graduating from the FBI National Academy and receiving a Master of Public Safety Degree from the University of Virginia. Lopez also spends his time instructing Criminal Justice courses at Central Oregon Community College. 

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Police for such a professional department and such a supportive community. I look forward to fostering relationships and leading one of the best law enforcement agencies in the state,” said Lopez. “I am grateful for Chief Womer’s guidance and leadership and wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”  

Former Sunriver Chief, Michael Womer was with the Sunriver Police Department for over nine years. Womer retired on Nov. 30, after 28 years of service in law enforcement.  

“I have been profoundly humbled and grateful to have had the privilege of living in and serving this community, while working with such incredible and noble public servants,” said Womer. “It has been an honor and I leave with confidence that Chief Stephen Lopez will be a great change leader who will do far better than I.”  

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

