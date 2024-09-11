Sunriver Remains Under Level 2 Evacuation

The Little Lava Fire, the largest of the 10,330-acre Bachelor complex at 9,848 acres as of Wednesday, pushed east over the last couple of days and crossed RD 45 Tuesday, burning about 300 acres, according to an update from Nathan Goodrich, operation chief for the command incident’s management team assigned to the fire.
“The evacuation levels were certainly increased,” Goodrich said, referring to the change in evacuation levels on the east side of Little Lava Fire on Tuesday evening. “And they will stay at that level until we see some reduced fire behavior, and we get a good, good line around that. But we'll be coordinating with the emergency management for Deschutes County on that situation there.”
An afternoon update from Central Oregon Fire said that firefighters can expect additional air resources and a helibase established at Sunriver Airport later in the day.
Goodrich said that with favorable weather, he was confident teams could make progress on the Bachelor Complex and the other two large fires, Firestone and Flat Top, under their command in southern Deschutes County.
According to a national incident management situation report Wednesday all three fires are exhibiting, “extreme fire behavior with crowning, torching and long-range spotting.” In each case there are also numerous structures threatened as well as evacuation orders and road and trail closures.
The team in charge of fire operations on the three major blazes, Northwest Incident Management Team 3, is holding a community meeting on Wednesday at 6pm at Three Rivers School for the Bachelor Complex Fires. A shelter is open at the La Pine Community Center (16405 1st St in La Pine) for those impacted by the fire.