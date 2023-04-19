 The Green Issue: For the Love of Trees | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Green Issue: For the Love of Trees

Along with many economically friendly stories

This week’s Green Issue is coming out just in time for Earth Day, and while you’ll see plenty of stories covering a wide range of topics inside this issue, we put a good amount of our focus on trees. They’re the topic of a new, proposed tree preservation code at the city level, so they made a newsworthy topic. They’re also a resource for carbon capture, forest bathing and just plain good storytelling. Read this week’s Feature section for a host of stories focused on trees and how to respect them… by repurposing this newspaper and caring for them while pruning, for example. Oh, and it just so happens that Arbor Day is April 28, so we’re getting something of a two-fer out of this issue! Thanks for reading, as always.

Tree Tips: A certified arborist with 20 years of experience offers tips on mulch, fertilizer and more

A Case for the Bidet: When it comes to saving trees, one big solution may involve your bathroom habits

Three Great Tree Reads: Great books for Earth lovers and other humans

Reuse the News: You’ve read it all. Now, here are five ways to recycle this newspaper.

A Crusade to Save Bend’s Trees: The City of Bend is looking at amending its tree code, and one former City Council candidate who’s been on a crusade to amend the code for years has some ideas

Re-wilding Oregon Conference: Gathering focuses on desert and forest ecosystems, carnivores, native fish and the America the Beautiful Initiative

Get Green with The Environmental Center: Repair Café and Happy Hour in the Garden cultivate community though learning and sustainability practices

Tree Beer Festival Ahead for Bend: And what the heck is a tree beer

Home Energy Scores Coming to Bend: A quick rundown of the new process

Natural Beauty with Axiology: Bend-based, plastic-free, vegan beauty brand prioritizes sustainable practices and honest ingredients

At Bend’s Original Vegan Food Cart, Sustainability is an Everyday Thing: A Broken Angel recently moved to The Pantry, where the two businesses focus on sustainable and plastic-free food service

Soak Up Nature with Forest Bathing: Ancient Japanese therapy practice invites people to slow down and feel the healing energy of trees

