The Green Issue: For the Love of Trees

This week’s Green Issue is coming out just in time for Earth Day, and while you’ll see plenty of stories covering a wide range of topics inside this issue, we put a good amount of our focus on trees. They’re the topic of a new, proposed tree preservation code at the city level, so they made a newsworthy topic. They’re also a resource for carbon capture, forest bathing and just plain good storytelling. Read this week’s Feature section for a host of stories focused on trees and how to respect them… by repurposing this newspaper and caring for them while pruning, for example. Oh, and it just so happens that Arbor Day is April 28, so we’re getting something of a two-fer out of this issue! Thanks for reading, as always.