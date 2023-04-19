The Green Issue: For the Love of Trees

This week’s Green Issue is coming out just in time for Earth Day, and while you’ll see plenty of stories covering a wide range of topics inside this issue, we put a good amount of our focus on trees. They’re the topic of a new, proposed tree preservation code at the city level, so they made a newsworthy topic. They’re also a resource for carbon capture, forest bathing and just plain good storytelling. Read this week’s Feature section for a host of stories focused on trees and how to respect them… by repurposing this newspaper and caring for them while pruning, for example. Oh, and it just so happens that Arbor Day is April 28, so we’re getting something of a two-fer out of this issue! Thanks for reading, as always.
Tree Tips: A certified arborist with 20 years of experience offers tips on mulch, fertilizer and more
A Case for the Bidet: When it comes to saving trees, one big solution may involve your bathroom habits
Three Great Tree Reads: Great books for Earth lovers and other humans
Reuse the News: You’ve read it all. Now, here are five ways to recycle this newspaper.