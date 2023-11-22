The Impact of Buying Local

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Everyone knows what it means to shop local, but for small business owners, the act of buying at local businesses is becoming more and more essential. As Bend and Central Oregon grows, so do the number of businesses and rent prices, making owning and keeping a small business running that much harder.

Peter Askew, owner of local game store, Modern Games, opened up shop in the Box Factory a little over a year ago. "For a lot of small businesses, they run on really small margins and if locals don't spend their dollars at those small businesses, pretty soon that small business no longer exists," he said.

Angela Salido, the owner of Outside In, a local retail store in downtown Bend, finds buying local important for many reasons. For her, it keeps the area vibrant and unique. "I'm always so concerned that if we don't shop local, we're just going to turn up like every other town – everything's the same."

Shopping locally is good for both store owners and the local economy. It's especially important when looking at how much businesses in Bend have changed and grown over the years.

Between 2001 and 2022, the number of businesses in Bend increased by 125%, with 5,805 businesses in 2001 and around 13,000 in 2022. Bend's population in 2001 was around 54,000 and increased by about 85% through 2021 with an estimated population of 102,000, according to U.S. Census data. "What this indicates is that there is sustained economic activity right now, which is pretty strong and robust," said Nicole Ramos, a regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department.

Just between 2019 and 2022, Bend saw a 20% growth in businesses. "Growth reflects a positive outlook for the local economy in Central Oregon, because it really highlights the region's potential for sustained economic development and entrepreneurial activity," said Ramos. The growth in businesses, according to Ramos, is across industries. However, this can represent increased competition for businesses in the area.

When people think of small businesses, Askew of Modern Games said, most people believe other local shops are the biggest competition. Askew sees otherwise, noting that big box stores are taking customers from smaller businesses in the area, including his own.

"Our biggest competitor is Walmart, and that's not something that a ton of people really internalize for small businesses," said Askew. "Your main competitor isn't usually someone in your town, it's Jeff Bezos."

Salido opened Outside In in 2013. While a lot has changed since then, she's increasingly noticed the problems with big corporations moving in and taking business. "Interestingly, doing business in Bend just gets harder and harder and harder," she said. "It's always been a challenge to be a locally owned business, but as these big brands are targeting Bend as this place to come in and make money, it's just more competition."

Bigger, established retailers like Target, Walmart or Amazon are typically able to sell products for less money or offer discounts that local businesses just can't swing. "It's impacted our sales, that's become more and more of a challenge," said Salido.

Askew with Modern Games sees the same issues. "So, it does cost a little more here, but there's a reason for that and we think it's worth it for the extra benefits you get," said Askew. "Those dollars stay in our community right there – they're paying staff, they're paying their leases. When you buy something on Amazon, that money leaves our community, it never comes back."

Additionally, Askew finds that big box stores can't offer the care and knowledge that local businesses provide to customers.

While owning a business is tough, both Askew and Salido find that the community of Bend helps them stay afloat in an ever-changing economy. "The community of Bend does value locally owned businesses, they do value our community and they do value shopping somewhere that's uniquely curated," said Salido.