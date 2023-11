The busy summer tourist season is behind us, the days are short and with the holidays looming, many of us could use a little something to look forward to. From the rivers to the forests to the plains, let these mini-trips within about two hours of Bend give you some inspiration for adventure.

A Room with a View in Hood River: Basecamp at Hood River Hotel for bikes, wine, orchards and plenty of nighttime fun

A Night With The Lights On at the Newly Reopened Shaniko Hotel: The former wool outpost has a population of about 30 - not counting the ghosts



Heed Your Head at Breitenbush Hot Springs: Partially destroyed in the 2020 fires, this hot spring gem offers lessons in resilience for changing times