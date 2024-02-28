The Women's Issue 2024

Our Source Weekly Women's Issue stories listed below:
And We're Back Here. Why?In honor of the Women's Issue, commentary on the state of the country from the Source Weekly's Editor
The Target ZoneAn interview with feral cat and dreamcrusher, two roller derby athletes with big goals for Bend's Lava City Roller Derby Club
Local entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor, Uriel Fox, started a business to help women stay confident and comfortable after a mastectomy
Two Bend doctors are on a mission to share vital information about women’s health through an honest podcast, with a side of fermented grapes
The State of Abortion Access in 2024
In the wake of Roe’s repeal, a rise in attempts to ban and restrict medication abortions puts access to safe and effective care in jeopardy
Grammy-nominated recording artist Grace Potter talks about her experience,
her new album and the country star ghosts that helped her write it
She’s Speaking Live!
An empowering performance of women singer/songwriters grew from three artists' desire to work amid the pandemic and a dream to unite women’s voices
Jattalee Chalernhinthong of Dear Mom Cafe named her restaurant in honor of her mother. But her respect for her elders goes far beyond that.
Networking with Cultivate Bend
Celebrating women filmmakers
Local Teen Neve Gerard Slays Nordic Skiing on the World Stag
Bend XC skier competes internationally, forging her path in women’s professional athletics
Nonprofit organization SheJumps emphasizes the importance of equity and accessibility in the world of outdoor sports
SheJumps recalca la importancia de la equidad y el acceso al mundo de los deportes al aire libre.
Who needs a ring?
Single ladies are too busy grabbing the keys