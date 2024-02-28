The Women's Issue 2024

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler Ilana Hollan at Fancywork Yarn Shop models the knitting of a Women's March pussy hat in support of Women's History month.

Jennifer Galler

Our Source Weekly Women's Issue stories listed below:In honor of the Women's Issue, commentary on the state of the country from the Source Weekly's EditorAn interview with feral cat and dreamcrusher, two roller derby athletes with big goals for Bend's Lava City Roller Derby Club