 The Women's Issue 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

The Women's Issue 2024

Exploring the Ongoing Battles for Women's Reproductive Rights

By

click to enlarge The Women's Issue 2024
Jennifer Galler
Ilana Hollan at Fancywork Yarn Shop models the knitting of a Women's March pussy hat in support of Women's History month.

Our Source Weekly Women's Issue stories listed below:

And We're Back Here. Why?

In honor of the Women's Issue, commentary on the state of the country from the Source Weekly's Editor

The Target Zone

An interview with feral cat and dreamcrusher, two roller derby athletes with big goals for Bend's Lava City Roller Derby Club

Local entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor, Uriel Fox, started a business to help women stay confident and comfortable after a mastectomy

Two Bend doctors are on a mission to share vital information about women’s health through an honest podcast, with a side of fermented grapes

The State of Abortion Access in 2024

In the wake of Roe’s repeal, a rise in attempts to ban and restrict medication abortions puts access to safe and effective care in jeopardy

Grammy-nominated recording artist Grace Potter talks about her experience,
her new album and the country star ghosts that helped her write it

She’s Speaking Live!

An empowering performance of women singer/songwriters grew from three artists' desire to work amid the pandemic and a dream to unite women’s voices

Jattalee Chalernhinthong of Dear Mom Cafe named her restaurant in honor of her mother. But her respect for her elders goes far beyond that.

Networking with Cultivate Bend

Celebrating women filmmakers

Local Teen Neve Gerard Slays Nordic Skiing on the World Stag

Bend XC skier competes internationally, forging her path in women’s professional athletics

Nonprofit organization SheJumps emphasizes the importance of equity and accessibility in the world of outdoor sports

SheJumps recalca la importancia de la equidad y el acceso al mundo de los deportes al aire libre.

Who needs a ring?

Single ladies are too busy grabbing the keys

The Women's Issue 2024
Jennifer Galler

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
  • The Source Weekly

  • Over Bend's Dead Bodies

    Out-of-state developer aims to build on Bend's only cemetery complex

    By Amanda Osteen

    Over Bend's Dead Bodies

  • Source Warmup

    Quick news for Central Oregon

    By The Source Editorial Board

    Source Warmup

  • And... We're Back Here. Why?

    In honor of the Women's Issue, commentary on the state of the country from the Source Weekly's editor

    By Nicole Vulcan

    And... We're Back Here. Why?
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 28- 6, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation