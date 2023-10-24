Three Bend-Based Businesses Among 2023 Bend Venture Conference Winners

In addition to the awards for the BVC finalists listed below, Business Oregon presented a check for $150,000 to Square Baby, a BVC semifinalist and Bend-based startup. The check was awarded as debt funding through the Oregon Royalty Loan Program, an alternate financing solution for growing companies that do not yet qualify for traditional financing.

This year’s award breakdown is as follows:

Growth Stage

The Growth Stage competition is for companies that have a proven concept and initial revenues. Jenn Lynch, Fund Manager for the BVC Funds, said, “Our team had an exceptionally difficult time choosing just two Growth Stage and two Impact Track companies in which to place investments and I’m delighted to welcome these businesses to the BVC Fund portfolio.” The finalists that walked away with investment awards this year are:

· ToolBelt Inc. (Vancouver, WA) – A mobile software program that allows contractors to post projects and directly connect with tradespeople was awarded $165,000 from the BVC LLC.

· iDentical Inc. (Mountain View, CA) – A dental device company that is disrupting the global dental implant market with personalized, drill-free dental implants was awarded $75,000 from the BVC LLC.

Impact

The Impact competition features for-profit companies with integrated social or environmental missions. The companies that received investments this year are:

· Harvest Thermal (Kensington, CA) – Electric heating, cooling and hot water systems for homes to support a strong and renewable electricity grid was awarded $90,000 from the BVC Impact LLC.

· OpConnect Inc. (Portland, OR) – A turnkey EV charging solution provider that offers smart charging hardware and software for fleet operators and multi-family properties was awarded $25,000 from the BVC Impact LLC.



Early Stage