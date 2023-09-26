 Three From Central Oregon Win 2023 Sunset Travel Awards | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Three From Central Oregon Win 2023 Sunset Travel Awards

Sunset Magazine has picked three from Central Oregon among its 2023 Sunset Travel Award winners, placing all three among this year's best West Coast travel experiences. Redmond was among the destinations picked for “Best City Getaways,” Visit Central Oregon’s own Central Oregon Astro Tourism initiative was selected among the West’s “Best Adventure Trips,” and SCP Redmond was picked among the “Best Lodging for Nature Lovers.”


Sunset/Thomas J. Story


This year marks the largest pool of entrants in the history of Sunset Travel Awards, according to Sunset Magazine. The three Central Oregon winners were chosen from 600 entries across the West, marking the third consecutive year that Central Oregon has celebrated multiple winners of the prestigious annual awards. 

“To be picked by the premier travel and lifestyle authority in the West for these prestigious awards is always a thrill,” said Julia Theisen, CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “This year’s winners are all so deserving. Redmond might not get the attention of its neighbor to the south, but it's grown into one of the top small urban destinations in the West. And SCP Redmond has been a catalyst for the city’s growing tourism appeal. Central Oregon Astro Tourism has been an initiative to bring attention to the beauty of Central Oregon’s night sky. Together they all make Central Oregon a place beloved by visitors of all kinds.”

In addition to extensive online social media coverage, Redmond, Central Oregon Astro Tourism, and SCP Redmond will appear in the upcoming print issue of the magazine and be included in a dedicated online travel directory. Multiple other Central Oregon entries will also be included in the travel directory.

To see all the Sunset Travel Awards winners visit: www.sunset.com/travel/sunset-travel-awards-2023-winners.


