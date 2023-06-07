 Time for Summer Adventure! | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Time for Summer Adventure!

Summer is here, so let the fun begin!

It’s an issue that most of the Source staff can get behind: Summer adventure! Inside this issue we dish out a bit of local knowledge about everything from touring on a bicycle to tips for making great camping/hiking food. Get your summer started with some of these local tips! Plus, a local woman shares her story of winning her episode of Bear Grylls’ new show, and an organizer of the upcoming Juneteenth celebration talks about what attendees can expect. All that and so much more inside this week’s edition! Thanks for reading!

Floating the New and Improved Riverbend Park: After two years in Bend, I float the most popular part of the Deschutes

Overnight on a Bike: Tips for bike touring and bike packing, from a semi-new explorer
Serving Up Smiles and Slamming Success: Level up the summer fun by giving pickleball a swing
Wildflowers Abound for Early Summer Hiking: Hike with the family or go it solo, but check out these locales while the bloom is still on

Meals to Look Forward to While Hiking: In homage to our Summer Adventure issue, tips on enjoying the meals on your next outdoor backpacking/hiking adventure

