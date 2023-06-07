Time for Summer Adventure!

It’s an issue that most of the Source staff can get behind: Summer adventure! Inside this issue we dish out a bit of local knowledge about everything from touring on a bicycle to tips for making great camping/hiking food. Get your summer started with some of these local tips! Plus, a local woman shares her story of winning her episode of Bear Grylls’ new show, and an organizer of the upcoming Juneteenth celebration talks about what attendees can expect. All that and so much more inside this week’s edition! Thanks for reading!