- Set a timer to water with drip irrigation for 1 hour in early morning under at least the entire canopy drip line one time per week during dry spells without soaking tree trunk.
- Don't dig around the base of the tree. Don't park your car under tree canopy. The weight and leaking fluids of the car can damage the root system. Keep mower/trimmer away from trunk (root crown)!
- Place mulch 360 degrees around each tree about 3 inches thick and 6 feet away from the base of the trunk. Mulch mounded against trunk will cause root rot.
- Before cutting a limb, learn the three-cut method. See the diagram included.
- Climbing spurs are for removals only because they wound the tree.
- When pruning leave at least 75% of live branches and if you must, cut the rest the next winter.
- Don't prune pines until after first freeze or they drip a lot of sticky sap and invite disease.
- Don't over fertilize and burn the roots. Preserve trees by cabling and bracing!