 Tree Tips | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Tree Tips

A certified arborist with 20 years of experience offers tips on mulch, fertilizer and more

By

click to enlarge Tree Tips
Courtesy Sean Shriver Tree Care
The “three-cut” method for cutting tree limbs.

  1. Set a timer to water with drip irrigation for 1 hour in early morning under at least the entire canopy drip line one time per week during dry spells without soaking tree trunk.
  2. Don't dig around the base of the tree. Don't park your car under tree canopy. The weight and leaking fluids of the car can damage the root system. Keep mower/trimmer away from trunk (root crown)!
  3. Place mulch 360 degrees around each tree about 3 inches thick and 6 feet away from the base of the trunk. Mulch mounded against trunk will cause root rot.
  4. Before cutting a limb, learn the three-cut method. See the diagram included.
  5. Climbing spurs are for removals only because they wound the tree.
  6. When pruning leave at least 75% of live branches and if you must, cut the rest the next winter.
  7. Don't prune pines until after first freeze or they drip a lot of sticky sap and invite disease.
  8. Don't over fertilize and burn the roots. Preserve trees by cabling and bracing!

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Promotions

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 19- 1, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation