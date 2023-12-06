Tumalo School Embraces Artificial Intelligence

An independent school in Tumalo, Cascades Academy, invited parents and community members to attend an event on artificial intelligence in education as it implements its new AI Policy. A panel of leaders in AI technologies shared how the technology is revolutionizing the way people learn and work.

Since the start of widely accessible AI programs like Chat GPT, a chatbot that offers information when prompted, it's safe to say people in all sectors have been wary of the potential ethical concerns. Now, with more insight into the benefits of AI, people are learning to use it to their advantage, finding ways that AI can enhance their lives.

Cascades' Policy

Instead of prohibiting the use of AI for students, Cascades Academy decided to embrace it.

"I think as teachers, schools and definitely students have interacted with it more, they're seeing the relevance of it and the potential benefits," said Kelly Fast, the director of academic and experiential programs at Cascades Academy.

Fast led the school's new AI policy. The policy, which allows teachers to authorize the use of AI in certain assignments, could help with critical thinking, training students to use AI responsibly and ethically.

"We really encourage faculty to create specific assignments or components of assignments that are designed to allow students' opportunities to engage with it," said Fast. Examples of this include teaching students how to assess AI-generated information for accuracy, relevance and bias, how to cite AI properly and how to refine prompts to be more efficient.

"Understanding that this is going to be a part of students' lives, we're setting them up for much more success if we teach them how to properly use it, interact with it and think about the ethical implications of it, rather than just telling them not to use it," said Fast.

Cascades Academy, however, prevents students from using the technology on assignments not authorized by a teacher. The policy also may require students to produce a transcript of their interaction with the program on assignments where the use is allowed.

"It's beneficial, but it's figuring out where those guardrails are and figuring out how to use it ethically and appropriately" said Steve Jansen, a parent of a Cascades Academy student.

Changes Across Industries

The integration of AI into workplaces and education is growing as people get more familiar with the programs. "It's a global wave. It's still early, but there's lots of really exciting uses around the country and around the world," said Tom Vander Ark, a panelist at the event and the CEO of Getting Smart, an education innovation company.

Changes and advancements like this can be exciting, but it can also require extra work for educators. "This is a new domain of tools that requires the opportunity to learn to use and it's really important that teachers become expert users," said Vander Ark.

Vander Ark has seen many schools begin to offer invitational opportunities for teachers to learn about the programs. While teachers may have to work to learn these programs, Vander Ark believes it'll be worth it in the long run, for both educators and students.

For him, AI is a great opportunity to save teachers time, making their jobs easier. He highlighted the use of AI as a teacher's assistant, designing lessons, providing tutoring and personalization for students, and assessing some student work.

"It's a change for both teachers and students, but I think it's one where we can make the job of teaching more attractive and more sustainable," said Vander Ark.

The value of AI is recognized for other sectors, including the government. On Nov. 29, Gov. Tina Kotek announced the formation of an Oregon AI advisory council to recommend ways the state government can use the technology.

"Artificial intelligence is an important new frontier, bringing the potential for substantial benefits to our society, as well as risks we must prepare for," read a statement from Kotek in a press release.

The AI council was created through an executive order that aims to ensure the safe and beneficial use of AI, and address the growth of AI so people can become aware of potential risks and benefits of its implementation, addressing issues of privacy, ethics and equity.