Viaggio Wine Merchant Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Viaggio Wine Merchant celebrates its one-year anniversary on November 1, 2023.  Located at 210 SW Century, in the Westside Yard, Viaggio Wine Merchant opened last year, with a unique business model.

Viaggio offers hand-selected domestic and international wines from affordable-finds to exclusive collector bottles. 

Viaggio’s monthly wine club offers members a curated allocation of place-based, varietal-based, or seasonal wines, often featuring hard-to-find bottles. Wine Club members enjoy  hand-selected wines from around the world, along with many wine shop/bar perks.

Since opening, Viaggio has hosted over 25 winemaker visits & tastings from Italy, Oregon, California, Spain, Washington, France and beyond. Additionally, Viaggio offers wine education classes, taught by Benjamin, from his years of experience as an Advanced Sommelier.

Intentionally not a restaurant with a wine list, Viaggio sets itself apart as a true wine bar and wine shop. Differing from a winery tasting room, Viaggio offers globally sourced and curated by-the-glass pours, bottle selections and European small bites in the elegantly designed space.

Owned by Advanced Sommelier Benjamin Richardson, patrons benefit from Richardson’s 20 plus years in the wine industry at esteemed establishments such as The Restaurant at Meadowood, a Michelin 3-Star restaurant in Napa Valley, James Beard Award Winning & Michelin rated Frasca Food + Wine in Boulder, Colorado, and most recently as General Manager of Bos Taurus in Bend. 

‘Viaggio,’ an Italian word translating to ‘Journey’ in English, expresses the journey of the wine making process and everyone’s personal exploration of wine.

