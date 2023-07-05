A Tale of Two Camps

Several years ago, Rep. Jason Kropf (D-Bend) and other community leaders had the good idea to unify the various governments and supporting nonprofits, creating a pilot Coordinated Houseless Response Office. The aim was to prevent duplication of resources and to see the various resources at the city and county level working in cohesion to address homelessness in the area. That program hit a snag earlier this year when its inaugural executive director resigned, citing a lack of coordination about the purpose of the office as one of the reasons for leaving.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

We are now seeing what happens when the City and the County "go their own way" without the coordination of the other.

Right now, county officials are executing a five-step plan to clear the area of Juniper Ridge, starting with the cleanup of waste and the delivery of water and sanitation facilities. This will eventually lead to the removal of people from the property. City officials, meanwhile, are planning to clear Hunnell Road on July 17. Neither camp removal is welcomed by those living there and by the service providers who help the residents address their needs.

While the county's methodical approach carried out over a longer timeframe does appear to be a bit more coordinated than the City's plan, the fact that both of these removals are going on at about the same time speaks to what we face when we have an uncoordinated response like this. Two removals at the same time will generate a level of displacement that service providers will find hard to manage.

These removals will see hundreds of people suddenly without homes and needing more social services than before. The county's health service director told the Source Weekly that her team of nine is going to be spread thin supporting those at the camps. And that's not even factoring in the needs of the other 200,000-some residents of Deschutes County.

Were there an overseeing body that united both county and city efforts, we might not see these going on simultaneously. On the flip side, with the removals of two large encampments at the same time, there will be one less place for people to relocate; no moving from Juniper Ridge to Hunnell or vice-versa. For someone who wants to abolish homeless encampments all together, that might seem like a win. But for a person who's living in one of these places, these coming weeks are going to feel additionally chaotic and uncertain, to be sure.

City officials tout the addition of hundreds more shelter beds as the reason they can do this now. While that may put it in compliance with the precedents set by the Martin v. Boise case, which dictated that cities can't remove people without having adequate numbers of shelter beds, it's not going to be pretty. Officials already know that many of those living in encampments don't want to live in shelters. They fear losing their stuff. They may not relish living in a communal space. They may have aversions to residing in a low-barrier shelter where sobriety isn't required of others.

So where are they going to go? Will a removal of camps in the nether regions of Bend result in more visible encampments in a city already chock-full of summer tourists? Bend and Deschutes County are about to find out — and until the local governments of our region find someone to lead their Coordinated Office and to unite the leaders of the region around a common goal, expect homelessness to be much more visible, and painful, than it's been thus far.