This week, Oregonians from the Pacific to the Owyhee have been breathlessly awaiting the news: Will they be able to determine their own fates, and to choose whether they pump their own gas, or not? In what one might have thought was a pretty straightforward bill that a governor might otherwise not think twice about signing, Oregon's bill around pumping your own gas was something a bit more complicated. As of this writing, Gov. Tina Kotek has yet to sign the bill that would make it possible for Oregonians to pump their own gas all around the state. (Some rural areas have already enjoyed that "luxury.") The governor has until Aug. 3 to sign the bill, and in spite of plenty of waffling, she appears poised to make House Bill 2426 the law.

The hubbub around this issue has been something to watch. Who knew that a bill that effectively allows Oregonians to pump gas would be so contentious?

This summer, Gov. Kotek asked Oregonians to weigh in: do they support the bill's signing, or not? About half of the roughly 4,000 people who shared their thoughts with Kotek's office said they supported the move to end the ban on self-service gas, according to a report by KOIN 6. The other half, of course, said they wanted things to stay the same.

To be sure, Oregonians have strong opinions on this issue. Some shudder at the thought of leaving their cars in the wintertime in order to gas up. Others despise the waiting they have to do at the pump. Ask the former to listen to the perspective of the latter and you're likely to have quite a raucous debate. Obviously, the way one pumps their gas – or doesn't – is among a myriad of topics that can divide families and groups of friends.

Perhaps those who are so ardently against one position or the other should be reminded of this: HB 2426 is about choice, and in other realms, Oregonians have embraced the notion of choice.

Don't like pumping your own gas? You still don't have to. The bill's language allows gas stations to designate up to half of their pumps as self-serve – which means that the other half can still be full-serve. The rub with that? Gas stations could very well charge more for the full-serve option. What's more, some worry that gas station jobs will go by the proverbial wayside.

It's still to be seen whether your prices at the pump will go up due to opting for self-service gas, or will go down because the stations no longer have to employ quite so many people. Or maybe neither. Oil companies base prices on a host of factors.

Whatever the result of the Great Pump War of 2023 brings, at least it comes with choices.