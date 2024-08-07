Fire and Water are the Troubles of Our Time. Local Governments are Seeing the Clock Tick.

Several years ago, the Source Weekly began an effort to uncover and publish the largest users of water in our communities. Our effort was focused on individual users, and ultimately, a local judge ruled that some users in the city did not have to disclose their usage to the public. We lost that fight, but we still believe the public has a right to know how local water is being used, and by whom.

But back then, as we looked at the data, something else jumped out: Some of our very-largest users of water were represented by places where very little showering, bathing, farming or animal-rearing was happening. The very-largest user of water among City of Bend's users was Bend-La Pine Schools, where sprawling lawns and grassy football fields have remained the name of the game.

That is, maybe, until now.

In a modern age where fires and water shortages have become existential threats that even the most head-in-the-sand person can't ignore, local entities are beginning to see that there's a role for them in righting the ship.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

This summer, the City of Redmond has engaged in a concentrated effort to reduce its water usage on public properties. It's cut down on watering vegetation in places like medians in such a significant way that it announced last week a successful 30% reduction in use on properties like that. Of course, this comes as Redmond seeks to gain an expanded water footprint from the Oregon Water Resources Department – but if you see that as the mean old government infringing on people's rights, then you may be that ostrich, head in the sand. Governments have a role in regulating the things that impact us all — water being one of them.

It is encouraging to see entities like the cities of Bend and Redmond, and also local school districts, begin to see the role they play in an overall water conservation strategy. This summer, BLPS announced it would reduce the amount of watering it does on certain parts of its properties. Bend Park and Recreation District, too, is making some attempts at cutting its water use. It might result in fewer stretches of green lawn out front of the elementary school, or a little browner median that you zoom past on the way home from work. . . but contrast that to the fact that Oregon has the most acreage on fire than any other state right now, and perhaps it will be easier to swallow. The existential threats are here. It's only fitting for local governments to do their part – and then some.