Letters to the Editor 02/16/2023

Miriam Toews is the author of Women Talking — she's the genius behind the title. And, as ever, the book is better than the movie. Also worth mentioning that the story is true (the horrible events at the heart of the movie really happened to a Mennonite community).

—LeeAnn Kriegh via bendsource.com

10 Reasons to Support SB 610

The Oregon Food Bank and Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon are excited to put forth SB 610, Food for All Oregonians (FFAO), during the 2023 legislative session, which creates a state-funded, community-designed program to ensure food assistance and security for ALL Oregonians regardless of where they were born. But why should YOU support it?

People that grow our food in Oregon should be able to afford it. Immigrant workers pay into the same food safety net all workers pay into but are excluded from receiving support. The federal government already takes this money out of their paychecks, so immigrants are effectively paying for services only citizens have access to. Immigrant Oregonians are essential, let's not essentially exploit them. This exclusion impacts children of immigrant parents and exacerbates racial disparities in Oregon. The FFAO Campaign envisions an Oregon where all people have access to food no matter where they were born or what their immigration status may be. FFAO will put financial resources in the hands of our lowest-earning workers and in circulation right back into our rural and urban communities. If you love tacos, tamales or any dish from another culture then it would be not just racist but also hypocritical to ignore this exclusion. Many essential workers will be afraid to advocate for themselves and this is YOUR opportunity to step into allyship. Does this vision align with your congregation, organization, or business? If YES, follow SB 610 on the legislature website and show your support during upcoming hearings.

— En comunidad,

Joanne Mina

Bend resident and Human Rights and Equity Commission Vice-Chair

RE: Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show. Calendar, 2/10

I tried both days to buy a ticket and was in the waiting room online pre-registered and still couldn't get a ticket unless I wanted to pay over $400 Such a Bummer!

—Kim Uhacz via bendsource.com

Moratorium on the term Bendite

Who dropped the ball on the moniker given to people living in Bend, Oregon? Bendites? Ugh. That's a misshapen and foul-tasting word. It's not a name that bubbles with pride or enthusiasm. It rings as more of an insult than a compliment. "Listen here, you filthy little Bendite."

I don't know the origin of the word, nor do I care, but I know we as a people can do better. This issue was first brought to my attention by a witty, soft-handed fella named Simon. He's got a way of expressing all variations of aggravation in his facial expressions and when I mentioned the word Bendite, his face said it all.

The sooner we admit Bendite is a lame excuse moniker for our townspeople, the sooner we can replace it with something better. Fortunately, I haven't come here to stink up the place and leave — I've got a solution. Mostly, Simon had the solution and I'm here to spread his gospel.

BENDERS! That's the name. It's not a crazy swing. We're not being overly cute or unnecessarily creative with it. This is a beer-drinking town. We love the outdoors and dogs and skiing, but really, at the heart of it, we're a beer-with-friends town. Beer on the river. Beer after a day at the mountain. This is Bend — we are Benders.

This isn't a negotiation. I'm not here begging for change. This is a public demand. Not a negotiation, not a reframing, but a simple reconciliation. The people have spoken and it's time to restore sense to this place so many of us call home.

People come from all over the world to see Bend. Do you think they're coming to see Bendites? Or are they here for the Benders? It's too late to fight against it. The Benders are here to stay.

I hereby issue a moratorium on the goofy utterance of the term "Bendite." Let it go. Henceforth, the people of Bend, Oregon, will be referred to as Benders — nothing more, nothing less.

—Grant Woods

Letter of the Week:

This is the kind of Source Weekly content I'm here for! Grant Woods gets Letter of the Week not necessarily because I'm going to use the suggested term myself, but because it's just too damn apt to ignore. Grant, come on by for your gift card to Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan