Letters to the Editor 02/23/2023

Guest Opinion: Estate Planning and How to Provide for Our Pets

By Patricia Louise Nelson, Two Spruce Law

"I'm okay with dying. I'm grateful for the warning so that I can say proper goodbyes to you and your sister," my mom said. Her bone-thin arms cuddled her Lhasa Apso, Lucy. "My only worry is Lucy. You can't have her at your apartment, and Shari's allergic to her," she went on, referring to my 7-year-old niece. "I just don't know what to do!"

"Don't worry, Mom, we'll find her a nice home." I tried to reassure her. I fervently wished we did not have this one additional worry, given Mom's advanced pancreatic cancer. The doctors had given her five months. That was five months and three weeks ago. I am certain Lucy is the reason Mom is still alive.

For a few people, the issue of how to provide for our pets is a grave concern as we face the approach of our own mortality. As our health changes over time — sometimes much earlier than we would have anticipated — some of us will have to grapple with the question of how to provide for our pets.

In preparing an estate plan, it's important to consider whom you know who might be a good fit for adopting your pet. I find it most helpful to list either several people or several factors for the person in charge of your estate to consider in selecting a new home. Some of the factors my clients often include are that the person must be active and willing to take the pet on outings or have a large yard where the pet can run free.

Another consideration is whether to leave funds to provide for your pet. One option is to not provide financial support for your pet in the hands of her new family. The thinking behind this choice is generally that we don't want to muddy the waters of adoption; either the family wants our pet and is willing to adopt her or they are not.

Another option is to give the pet along with a sum of money to the adopting family. The concern with this option is whether the family wants the pet or the cash. What happens if the money is used up on veterinary bills, and it's likely there will be additional costs? What happens if the adopting family changes its mind after the money is gone? What if the money is used for expenses unrelated to the pet?

A third option is to have someone interested in the well-being of the pet, but not part of the adopting family, hold the funds in trust for the pet. In this case, I suggest that you state clearly how the adopting family may spend the funds. May they be used to purchase food and toys? Or are they primarily to provide for veterinary expenses? I suggest after the pet passes away, any remaining funds be given to an animal shelter of your choosing. Contact Two Spruce Law for a free consultation.

Good Winter Vibe

This is one of those wintertime, nasty road conditions... good Samaritan helps stranded motorist ... feel good stories. In the midst of this mess of a world, with all of its issues, once in a while, something happens to me that restores at least a shred of hope in humanity. I live in Sisters and often go to the Metolius River seeking trout or solitude. About a month ago, my truck hit a patch of ice on Metolius Rd., slid off the road, and got stuck. I had a shovel and some sand bags but still felt just a bit uneasy. I told my two dogs that everything would be OK, but they were still looking at me with that look...The first vehicle that came by, well, let's just say that the guy was not interested in helping me. Moments later, a truck stopped, and the young man said, "It looks like you could use some help," (yes) — suffice it to say that he and his girlfriend (we'll call them C and C from Bend) proceeded to help me dig my truck out of what could have been a nightmare. I refer to both of these young people as my "angels," and especially her, as she took my two dogs under her wings and managed them while C and I got the truck back up on the road. Thanks again C and C. Whether or not this is the letter of the week, you two come by my office in Bend for your gift card on me for a nice dinner at a fine restaurant in Bend.

—Steve Blauvelt

The Neighborhood Gas Station Issue

There is no need for histrionics at City Council meetings. If you have 2,000 signatures from the neighborhood saying you don't want the gas station, you've made your statement. Here's the easy solution - Don't Buy Gas There.

Once the gas station accountants realize what over 2,000 neighborhood people (last signature count) not using their facility means, they will cut their loss, and you can buy the building for pennies on the dollar.

In the mid/late '70s people found very creative uses for failed gas stations. You can convert it to a Florist/Chocolate Shop, Christian Science Reading Room, Herbal Boutique, or even a coffee shop (though Bend already has a nice one on the corner of Bond and Colorado).

So shouting isn't necessary. You can just use that line from "Field of [broken] Dreams." ... "If you build it, we won't come."

—Paul Chance

Letter of the Week:

Thanks for your letter, Paul, which rang true for me in this world where "the paper economy" (to borrow a phrase from Wendell Berry) brings its A Game and Mother Nature waits in the dugout to finally bat last. We get what we pay for, Bend, and in this case, paying for less gas might mean a few more of you find an alternate means of transport. (Taps her fingers together, laughs happily from the bike lane...)

—Nicole Vulcan