Letters to the Editor 04/27/2023

Vote Erin Merz for Central Oregon Community College Board

With a strong background in Oregon public higher education, I know how community college jumpstarts opportunity, interrupts generational poverty, fuels a strong workforce and fills society with critical thinkers and changemakers. Now in PK-12, I'm in touch with today's students and education's evolving landscape.

That's why I'm running for the COCC board. The college creates essential access to higher education and skilled trades. It captures human potential. I'll be a voice for innovation, collaboration and responsiveness to meet the needs of our community. My priorities:

Access and student success: Core to COCC's mission, I'll work hard for policies that reduce barriers to access, create equitable opportunity and ensure responsible budgeting to keep COCC affordable.

Workforce readiness: I'll advocate for programs, curriculum and resources that meet the needs of our community and keep COCC at the leading edge of preparing students for tomorrow's workforce today.

Community partnership: I'll push for strong collaboration with employers to give them a diverse pipeline for skilled talent, and to ensure students secure well-paying jobs in key areas like health care and manufacturing.

Faculty and staff wellbeing: To help bolster recruitment and retention, I'll promote a supportive workplace that fosters effective instruction and compensation that matches increased cost of living.

I understand how educational institutions function, how decisions are made, and how those decisions impact constituents. I will listen to learn, stay curious, think big and advocate for those I serve. I hope I can count on your vote.

—Erin Merz



Why I am voting for Cameron Fischer for Bend-La Pine School Board of Directors Zone 3

Cameron has experience as an educator, a parent, and an active community member and advocate. She volunteers her time on several local boards, including the Human Rights and Equity Commission who provides advisement to the Bend City Council. As a mental health professional I appreciate Cameron's commitment to improving mental health access at the Bend-La Pine school district, as well as working to reduce stigma around talking about suicide, depression, and other mental health concerns among students. It is often difficult or impossible to focus on work, school, and daily tasks when our mental health is struggling. It is important to Cameron that all students are able to experience success in education regardless of race, socioeconomic status, abilities, sexuality, and gender identity. I appreciate that Cameron wants to encourage school communities to thrive through connection and belonging while valuing who students are as individuals. As a parent I am excited that Cameron wants to focus on engagement and connection between students, school staff, and families. Cameron's expertise and experience in research, teaching, and education policy is impressive and I am grateful she has offered us as a community more of her time. I believe Cameron will work to reduce barriers and increase access for students through a social justice and equity lens, which will have a positive impact on all students' educational achievements. Please join me in voting for Cameron by May 16th!

—Renee Goin





Source Library Board Endorsements Are Spot On

I want to commend the Source Weekly for its endorsements of Cynthia Claridge (Zone 1) and Marisa Chappell Hossick (Zone 4) for Deschutes Public Library District Board.

As a former member of the Board I served with Ray Miao but can no longer support his continued tenure. I am as appalled as the Source that an elected official can disrespect the will of the voters and work to subvert that majority in connection with the Library bond that voters passed in 2020.

Subverting the will of the voters seems to be the reason Candidate Oliver is running as well.

I also served on the Board with Cynthia Claridge and wholeheartedly support her candidacy. Cynthia is an ardent advocate for her Zone while also recognizing the need to ensure top-notch library services throughout Deschutes County as is provided for in the bond.

I'm not acquainted with Marisa Chappell Hossick but know her to be a huge supporter of the library who would, if elected, work to ensure the bond is implemented as voters intended. As a mother with young children she would also bring a fresh voice to the library board. A voice that would be a welcome addition.

Again, my thanks to the Source for saying what needed to be said. I urge you to vote for Cynthia Claridge and Marisa Chappell Hossick for the library board. These candidates will respect and carry out the will of the voters.

— Martha Lawler, Former Member, Deschutes Public Library Board





RE: OUT on the Outs. News, Feb. 22

Many of the statements about the queer and trans community in your February 22 article, OUT on the Outs, were inaccurate and harmful. Like this statement about Brayan Gonzalez, one of the new Out Central Oregon board members, "Gonzalez grew up in Bend when there weren't organizations that promoted inclusive LGBTQ events."

To claim that there were no organizations supporting the queer and trans communities before OCO, erases the many people who have been working hard to make safe space for ALL queer people for decades.

As early as the '80s, there were private Pride events and Human Dignity Coalition was founded in 1992. HDC built intersectional coalitions, supported youth in the schools, and organized inclusive events including Central Oregon Pride.

OCO was able to be successful because of the ground work done for three decades before it arrived and this work is far from being over. We need continued coalition building, pro-LGBTQIA2S+ legislation, and inclusive spaces for queer and trans youth — not something OCO actively did in its own organizing.

The queer community deserves joy, celebration, rest — something OCO brought to the community. But they did not do the work to make these events accessible and welcoming for all, specifically for BIPOC folx in our community.

At the very least, the Source Weekly and OCO board members could have done their homework. Instead, OCO continues to put out a false narrative and actively harm the very community that made them feel welcome here in the first place.

— Jenni Peskin, she/her





Letter of the Week:

Jenni, your feedback is appreciated and noted. Enjoy a gift card to Palate on us.

—Nicole Vulcan