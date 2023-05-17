Letters to the Editor 05/18/2023

click to enlarge @varekai_ranch Thanks to @varekai_ranch for tagging us in this sweet photo of Merlin — a horse who almost went to slaughter but was rescued by @3sistersequinerefuge and adopted by @american_big_hair. With perseverance, patience and hard work, Merlin was saved and turned into a gentle horse that can’t get enough snuggles.Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Guest Opinion: Landscape Amnesia

This past week I hiked along the Upper Deschutes River. It was a pea-green color, or maybe you might say dirty blonde. Whatever adjective you like, the Upper Deschutes is a severely degraded river due to the irrigation industry.

Most people living in Bend probably think the Deschutes is a beautiful river. But few know how degraded the Deschutes River has become because of what I call Landscape Amnesia.

Landscape Amnesia happens when people get used to degraded lands and forget what the landscape once looked like. As a result, we normalize the degraded conditions.

The Deschutes was once one of the clearest rivers in the West. Its annual flow varied annually on average about 700-800 CFS. That steady current was maintained by seepage from numerous springs and spring-fed tributaries that provided a year-round constant, clear discharge.

A hundred years ago, the Deschutes River looked like the Fall or Metolius Rivers, which still possess natural flows. I encourage everyone to visit one of these rivers to see what we have lost.

However, since the capture of the river by the irrigation industry, the Deschutes River can vary from 100 CFS to more than 2,500 CFS. How does this affect the river?

In winter, the river is "turned off" to store water in upstream reservoirs. As a result, the river drops to expose the riverbanks to freeze-thaw, which loosens sediment. When water is released from the reservoirs during the irrigation season and floods the upper river, these sediments are swept into the waterway giving it a dirty brown or pea-green color.

But the aesthetics of the color of the river is not the only impact of the irrigation capture of the river's water.

The dewatering harms the public's fish, frogs, and other wildlife. From the Oregon spotted frog to bull trout, the dewatering is devastating the river's native species.

Some 90% of the river's flow that is consumed is for irrigation. These are private businesses using the public's water for their profit.

What is being grown with that water? Mostly pasture and hay/alfalfa for livestock, not food for direct human consumption as often portrayed. Some of the hay is even exported to Asia, so we are sending Deschutes River water in the form of hay to other countries.

Worse for the river and people of Oregon, the water in the Deschutes River is owned by the citizens of Oregon and protected by Oregon Supreme Court rulings. These decisions expressly say the primary purpose of river water is to provide for the public's wildlife, recreation and other values. Other uses like irrigation are supposed to be secondary and only allowed if they do not harm the primary uses.

Right now, the irrigators are trying to get federal money up to a billion dollars to reduce their impact on the river (why taxpayers should have to subsidize private businesses to repair our river is beyond me).

However, more than the proposed changes will be required to restore the Deschutes to its former spring-fed clear, cold flows.

We, citizens of Oregon, should never let Landscape Amnesia cause us to forget what we once had.

We should demand that the Public Trust be upheld and put the health and quality of the river first instead of the profits of private businesses.

—George Wuerthner





Response to gauntlet/challenge: Shared-use court

Two months ago I was "Letter of the Week" in the Source, with a note about a shared use, neighborhood-scale recreation facility in Idaho. Gift card accepted, and, Palate, you rock! Also received was a gauntlet tossed by the editor, "Kevin, ...Get that going, would you?" I took this suggestion to heart, and appreciate the benevolent nudge. Since that letter and ensuing challenge, I've taken a couple of baby steps on which I'd like to report.

First, I found that the shared-use building in the original letter was funded and built by the Shiloh Bible Camp of Donnelly, Idaho. The Camp rep told me the building cost $350K, plus an estimated $100K of in-kind labor and support, when built in 2019. The cost today? Likely much higher. He also indicated that the building is used intensively by the Camp in the summer, and nominal fees for pickleball and many other uses cover the costs of energy and maintenance in the non-camp season.

Several local phone conversations helped to shape challenges and possibilities. A planner from our awesome Bend Park and Recreation District informed me of several paths to achieve this playspace nirvana. An important one, a community survey, is on the docket this summer. The advice? Stay informed and participate in the survey! Next, the supercharged President of the Bend Pickleball Club informed me that they are in contact with BPRD on planning and construction efforts. At this writing, the club has not established a long-range plan, and have not held formal discussions regarding noise abatement issues. A final call was to a local church, already very active in the community. Despite a full plate, their council leader patiently heard my case for a small-scale, shared-use indoor community space, and promised to follow up after exploring the concept further.

This initial query shows promise, and I will support those who choose to carry the torch. Me? Beaver restoration is my primary focus, although accessible recreation is a close second!

—Kevin P. Tanski





Letter of the Week:

Wouldn't it be wonderful if all community action could be prompted by a few Letter-of-the-Week gift cards?! This was a fun update. Come on by for another one and keep us posted of your progress, Kevin.

—Nicole Vulcan