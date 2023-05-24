Letters to the Editor 05/25/2023

click to enlarge @erikkerr1 Thanks to @erikkerr1 for tagging us in this photo of this double rainbow from Overturf Butte Overlook. Central Oregon has seen massive thunderstorms over the past week or so, and many decided to capture the storm on camera. This photo stood out with vibrant colors of the rainbow and view of Pilot Butte. Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

SENATOR LINTHICUM'S SUPPORT FOR WALKOUTS HINDERS IN SOUTH DESCHUTES COUNTY

As a resident of south Deschutes County, I am disappointed in Senator Dennis Linthicum for endorsing the recent Senate Republican walkouts. The communities in rural Deschutes and Klamath counties face serious challenges, such as drought and wildfire. By walking out on the job, Senate Republicans not only abandon their constituents, but place critical solutions on hold.

One example of a bipartisan bill that addresses drought and wildfire is HB 2990, Community Resilience Hubs, which aims to safeguard our communities from their harms. Working together across the political aisle is both challenging and essential, and the rhetoric that this is a "fight" between conservatives and liberals only further divides us. One reason why Senator Linthicum should urge his fellow legislators back to work is to build a bridge so we can all work towards protecting vulnerable Oregonians.

As an advocate for various environmental causes, I am eager to collaborate with Senator Linthicum and his peers to foster understanding and build bridges between differing perspectives. I implore him and his colleagues to honor their elected oath, prioritize the needs of their constituents, and resume their legislative duties. We require their presence, dedication, and commitment to effectively address the pressing issues faced by south Deschutes County and the entire state.

I ask Senator Linthicum to get colleagues to honor his elected oath, get back to work, and to urge his peers to do the same.

—Becca Phelps





PARENTS SHOULD BE ALARMED AT HB 2002

Aldous Huxley would be turning in his grave. In 1932 he published "Brave New World" in which he described a dystopian future of the loss of individual rights, government overreach and educational indoctrination. He feared that this would come from the right.

Ironically, it is the progressive left that is promulgating Huxley's dystopian vision. Moderate Democrats and non-affiliated voters need to objectively assess the progressive agenda, make independent decisions, and not just show blind loyalty to a political party.

How many of you are aware of what's presently going on in Salem with House Bill 2002? Do you realize that progressives are seeking to, in effect, kidnap our children? They believe children of any age on their own and without parental notification or authorization should be able to make life altering choices and undergo life endangering procedures, including transgender therapy and abortions.

Ultra-progressives would have you believe that a 10-year-old has the mental capacity to make decisions that put their health and reproductive future at risk. For 30 years, standard practice has been years of therapy and age of majority. It has become fashionable to allow immature minds to rush into these procedures under the mistaken belief that this will improve self-acceptance and decrease suicidal risk, but studies fail to show this.

We should not allow ideology to take precedence over the primacy of parental rights! Please call state legislators and let them know they have gone too far and should keep their hands off our children.

— David B. Coutin, MD





Guest Opinion: Never Forget The Countless Veterans Battling Addiction

Many veterans struggle with substance use and mental health disorders, often leading to overdose and suicide. On Memorial Day, millions of Americans will take time to honor the memory of those men and women who lost their life while serving in the U.S. military.

Outside of this day, we must never forget the veterans who lost the battle against addiction and mental illness and the many more who are still struggling. Fortunately, there are supports and ways families can help.

In Oregon are over 280,000 veterans. Most of these vets are wartime veterans. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness. Unfortunately, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are common among veterans ages 18 to 49.

"Too many veterans fall through the cracks and do not receive the help or support they need. Early intervention saves lives," said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.

There are many reasons veterans struggle with substance use or mental health disorders, for many veterans who spend their adult years in military service may find it difficult to adjust to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships, difficulty finding employment, or accessing benefits.

Veterans are also at a higher risk of experiencing mental and emotional health concerns. This can be compounded with physical injury or chronic pain. Untreated, for example, can impact every aspect of life. All of this or one problem can lead to drug and alcohol use as a means of coping.

Veterans also face barriers to accessing treatment and support. Cost and insurance gaps are common. Stigma regarding substance use and mental health disorders are still prominent. There are also issues with inadequate funding and limited access to treatment in rural locations.

Outside of the usual help through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, there are other support options to consider:

The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs provides numerous services and support;

Helpful hotlines include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;

SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can find specific help in Oregon for substance use and mental health disorders.

Families also play a critical role in helping their loved ones struggling with addiction. Speaking to them openly and honestly about their substance use is OK. Express concern but refrain from passing judgment. Help them find treatment. Be patient and always show compassion.

It takes communities and families coming together to help our veterans struggling with addiction. Early intervention saves lives, and it's never too late to offer a helping hand.

——Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use.





Letter of the Week:

Thanks for your Memorial Day message, Veronica. You get Letter of the Week!

—Nicole Vulcan