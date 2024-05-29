Letters to the Editor 05/30/2024

click to enlarge Courtesy @jaydo_ventures Instagram “Love comes in waves.” This picture has us daydreaming about taking a lovely trip to the beach. Thank you so much @jaydo_ventures, for tagging us in this photo of a beautiful sunset at the Oregon Coast. Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

RE: Endorsements Matter. Opinion, 5/16

I think the Source has done an amazing job, not only with the candidate analysis and primary endorsements this year, but with the breadth and depth of journalism covering local issues throughout the year. Bend is very fortunate to have such a weekly publication.

—Dwight Gaudet





Primary elections conclusion

Another primary election is behind us. Although the voter participation was low, it was reassuring to see that Deschutes County came in at 37% voter participation, higher than our neighboring townships.

Many people worked long and hard on these campaigns with phone calls, postcards and knocking on doors; dedication at its best. Hats off to those ballot counters and our county clerk, Steve Dennison. They all deserve credit for their late-night hours and perseverance.

The victory of Phil Chang's success was cause for celebration. However, the defeat of Jaime McCleod-Skinner was devastating. With so much local support and endless hours of grassroots campaigning, the loss was a tough pill to swallow. This woman is the real deal and I have no doubt in my mind, she would have served this district well. We would have been proud of the job she could have done if given the chance. But she was beaten out by an opponent backed up by large corporate donors whose identity was hard to pinpoint.

What kind of world would this be with campaign finance reform fully engaged? What better uses could those donations be spent on were it not for the cutthroat politics of big money and big lies? How have we let it come this far?

The worst is yet to come. November elections are around the corner and dirty politics will take on a whole new meaning.

All I can say is, buckle up. It's going to be a long, hard ride.

—Oakley Taylor





RE: Birthed by Fire. Feature, 5/23

Just wanted to send feedback that I enjoyed the article by your new writer about fire and prescribed burns. Good info and good perspective. Investigative journalism on a local level is cool. Curious what future topics you'll come up with. As a local I don't remember "fire season" being as bad as it has been recently (maybe because I was a kid?) This shed some light on how we're trying to prevent it. Here's to a less smoky summer.

—Kate Pentz





Greater Idaho Sales Tax

Crook County voted to join "Greater" Idaho. Idaho currently has a 6% sales tax. Every business in Crook County is now allowed to raise the price for their goods/services by 6%. That way, the good folks of Crook County can practice living in Idaho.

—Paul Monheimer





Letter of the Week:

Interesting thought, Paul. Come on by for your gift card to Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan