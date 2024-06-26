Letters to the Editor 06/27/2024

click to enlarge Courtesy @jaydo_ventures Instagram “Reflect upon your present blessings – of which every man has many – not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some...” – Charles Dickens. Thank you so much @jaydo_ventures for tagging us in this beautiful photo of Mount Bachelor before sunset.Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Rodeos and Animal Cruelty: Tradition Shouldn't Excuse Violence

The phrase, "if you don't like it, don't go," is a common response to those who speak up for animals abused in rodeos. This phrase is problematic when referring to a tradition that involves participants who have no choice and face injury or death.

Non-human animals in rodeos do not choose to participate. They are subjected to loud sounds in the arenas, such as the Party Bus at the Sisters Rodeo 2024. On the weekend of June 7, 2024, two horses died during the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo – one from a broken leg and the other from a broken neck. Calves are chased, roped around the neck, slammed to the ground and tied up, leaving them immobile. Bucking animals are often agitated with methods like electric prods, which are allowed when they are stalling (trapped) in the chute.

If we don't challenge tradition and cultural norms, we don't grow as a society. Together, we can create positive change for non-human rodeo participants who have no choice and suffer for human entertainment. Addressing animal cruelty gives us an opportunity to foster a more compassionate community by demonstrating kindness toward all beings.

(The Sisters Rodeo is only one of eight in Central Oregon.) See copak.org for how you can help!

—Ruby Cummings

Trump was found guilty—he should be disqualified from office

It's official: After making secret hush money payments to an adult film star 11 days before the 2016 election and falsifying official filings to hide the truth from the public, Donald Trump has been found guilty by a New York jury.

Trump's conviction in New York should remind us all that no one — including a former president — is above the law. It should also remind us of the danger that Trump still poses to our democracy.

In the final weeks of the 2016 election, Trump covered up his affair with Stormy Daniels to dupe voters and improve his chances of winning the election. As it turns out, this would only be his first foray into undermining our elections. The New York trial may be over, but Donald Trump still faces three additional indictments and 54 criminal charges for a litany of crimes, including federal charges for his efforts to incite violence and overturn the will of voters after he knew he'd lost the 2020 election.

This is a pattern. The jury has done their job to hold Trump accountable. Now, it's time for the American people to do our part and hold him accountable at the ballot box.

—Linda Voci

RE: Bend Man Arrested for Distributing Child Pornography at Daycare Feature, 6/20

Well done law enforcement watching out for our children. This is just a drop in the bucket of what's out there and a very scary time for parents..

—Charity Scott via bendsource.com

So where are the compliance reports from 2009-2019? That's a red flag, as is the fact that revocation of licensure is a "long process."

—Marilyn Hofman-Jones via bendsource.com

What If....

What if in a space a mile (or more) away from your back yard, 5000-8000 folks gathered 50 (or more) evenings each summer, and for three hours (or more) set off smoke bombs (almost legal), letting the smoke drift to you?

Or they turned on enough strobe search lights (almost legal) to fill your view with bright rays?

Or they turned on amps that pushed the decibel limit (or beyond) and drowned out normal conversation?

Any of which drove you indoors. This happens at least 50 evenings in a three-month period. Any of these activities prevent you from enjoying your home domain, during the best outdoor months Bend has to offer.

You and your neighbors have no control, no say-so, no power. Only the City of Bend has the power to curtail or cut back the number of these events. Or reduce the decibel limits. Only Hayden Homes (read: Live Nation) can consider the fact that their amphitheater sits amidst residential neighborhoods, filled with tax-paying folks who love Bend, love the mountains, love the views. All of which are best enjoyed outdoors. Who has the power? Who is making money? Who is driven indoors?

I've been in Bend 35 years. This is not the Bend that cares about its residents. Bend has become a place tough to even have a relaxing conversation in many backyards over 50 (mostly weekend) evenings each summer. Please care. Please make some changes.

—Nancy Tyler

Letter of the Week:

Nancy: Sorry to hear you're forced inside. Maybe a gift card to nearby Palate will help, after you win letter of the week?

—Nicole Vulcan