Letters to the Editor 07/20/2023

Guest Opinion: We Can All Support the River

To our community: We have entered that time of year when our rivers are as busy as our sidewalks, when we are reminded of the freedom we enjoy when we splash in cool waters and the privilege we have to play all day in our lakes, rivers and streams.

This past spring, a tremendous consortium of partners worked together to protect and restore the banks of our beloved Deschutes River as it winds its way through Bend. Multiple community organizations, including the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, Bend Park and Recreation District and Visit Bend; hundreds of thousands of dollars, and over 600 students and community members lent their hands to protect our riverbanks and restore riparian habitat conditions to protect the health of the Deschutes River and the home it provides for fish and wildlife.

The Riverbend restoration project is located just downstream from the Bill Healy road bridge. Thanks to many years of planning and coordination among many, this area now provides three beautiful access points for community members and visitors to enter the river safely and easily. These access points also help prevent the erosion that can occur when people and dogs enter the river and impact vegetation and streambank soil. Now, the riparian area is fenced to direct folks and their furry friends to stay out of the riparian areas that were recently restored. Thanks to the staff in the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council's education department, hundreds of local students and community members replanted native vegetation to restore habitat for wildlife and improve water quality by preventing erosion into the Deschutes.

Before his death in 2021, beloved Oregon writer Barry Lopez wrote, "To put your hands in a river is to feel the chords that bind the earth together." As we paddle, float, fish and splash along the banks of the Deschutes this summer, let's remember how bound together we all by our beloved river. Many hands have touched its waters and its banks at the Riverbend restoration project site over the last 12 months so that we can continue to enjoy the river for many years to come.

Now it is our turn, as community members who are so lucky to live by the incredible Deschutes, we can do our part to enjoy, protect and respect the river we love. Participate in the Deschutes River Cleanup on July 29. Make a financial contribution to support the work of the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council at restorethedeschutes.org. Use river safe sunscreen to protect water quality in the Deschutes. Pay attention to the choices you make when you are running, floating, or walking your dog alongside the river. Educate yourself to stay up to date on the health and needs of our river. Overall, remember that the Deschutes was a home for fish and wildlife long before we were here. Do your part to enjoy, protect, and respect the Deschutes River this summer and beyond.

— Katharine Smith, community member, parent, and river lover







Comments to Source

The Source has had many thought-provoking letters, articles, opinions this year. Recently, three:

E-bikes

Electric cars are cars. 'E-bikes' are motorcycles. As such it would be best if they are not allowed on sidewalks or on paths for pedestrians and pedal power bicycles.

"Packed Like Sardines"

The Castlebaum note points out the 'interim' results of the City of Bend pro development policies. It will get worse, traffic wise for sure. One should not feel helpless. First, vote and participate in getting out the vote. Change who is in office when the opportunity arises. Secondly, research who receives donations or income from development interests and spread that information widely. Those 1,600 housing units and the hotel will generate 1,000s of vehicle trips daily. Do not ignore urban sprawl with clear examples at Stevens & 27th and along Butler Market. Eventually, needed roadway widening [i.e., additional travel lanes] will be recognized.

"A Tale of Two Camps" – the homeless

Foster Fell expresses the shameful nature of telling those most hurting among us to leave with no place to go. Perhaps after eight years of homeless campers on Hunnell Road the City and County could have found a safe, managed, location for those who need our compassion. Don't expect them to magically disappear. Elected officials here are "clueless." That is not an insult. If there were an identifiable solution, we could expect they would take it.

—Norm Ploss







E-bikes

Thanks for tackling the thorny subject of e-bikes. Two things everyone can do to reduce the risk of Traumatic Brain Injury: 1) Take out your ear-buds. 2) Wear a helmet. What brain function don't you like? Vision? Speech? Movement? Sex? Use your head. Or lose it.

—Mike Macy





Letter of the Week:

I personally like all of those brain functions, Mike, but if a TBI could magically ONLY remove the feeling of existential malaise, that would be OK by me. Just kidding! I always wear a helmet. Come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan