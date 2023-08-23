Letters to the Editor 08/24/2023

click to enlarge @bontagelatobend Thanks to @bontagelatobend for tagging us in this mouthwatering post! Remember everyone, there is always room for dessert. Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Adair's Reversal

On July 26, it seemed Central Oregon had a big win on its hands as the County Commissioners voted to approve Central Oregon LandWatch's proposal to limit the kind of luxury destination resort development that has so adversely impacted the region.

But on August 9, Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair singlehandedly triggered a reversal of their previous approval, completely ignoring the overwhelming opinion of Deschutes County residents that Central Oregon is beyond new destination resorts.

Sitting here in north Idaho, I watched this with great sadness. In the 1980s, I raised my voice for Oregon lands as President of the Sisters Forest Planning Committee. Over the years my voice fell silent, until decades later, LandWatch worked for a solution that benefited the majority of Deschutes County residents, wildlife and the land.

The Commissioners' initial decision made me, sitting more than 300 miles away, sit up and take notice, inspired me to raise my voice and spread the word of their far-reaching decision.

And then Adair's reversal. Isn't this the same person who voted in favor of removing farmland protections to build million-dollar homes adjacent to Lower Bridge? When a decision is made that represents the prevailing sentiment of Deschutes County residents and supports widespread benefits for the region's future, well, it just seems mighty odd that one person has the power to reverse all that.

If I were back in Central Oregon, I'd sure remember this reversal if I saw that name come up on the ballot again.

—Mark Goddard, Moscow, Idaho





Turn Down the Bass

Perhaps it is the new stage with its giant sound-reflecting steel beams that is causing the music at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater to be so much louder throughout the community than it had been back in the beloved Les Schwab days. But concert-goers who pay absurd amounts of money for reserved seats and drinks deserve to have the music loud, so we seem to be at an impasse pitting residents' comfort against tourist dollars — and we all know who wins in those conflicts.

I live 4 miles from the amphitheater. One night as my windows were rattling, I went outside and I could barely hear anything! The obvious conclusion is that it is not the volume of the music coming through the air that is the problem; it is the volume of two particular instruments that send sound waves through the ground and up the walls of houses that is the problem. Those instruments are the bass guitars and bass drums (the mic-amplified ones struck with foot pedals).

Therefore, a painless and logical way to keep concert-goers 100% happy while not annoying residents who do not appreciate the thumping night after night is to simply decrease the volume of the bass guitars and bass drums. If the Hayden Homes / Old Mill / Live Nation greed-mongers will DECREASE ONLY THE BASS VOLUMES, their treasure chests will still fill with gold and diamonds, and we Bend residents can again enjoy our homes and neighborhoods on summer evenings.

—Eddie Kinnamon





RE: To Increase Councilor Pay, We Could Decrease Their Numbers. Opinion, 8/10

The argument is not to eliminate elected representation. The idea is to achieve a greater sum by changing the equation that better serves our city.

Five well-paid representatives is greater than seven volunteers, who have to pay their rent through other occupation. I say we deserve a higher expectation that comes from a leaner and better compensated Board.

So legal council, tonight, at the council meeting, tells us we cannot get what we want from this committee, if we want to talk about anything but council compensation. If we are to consider larger options, we must create a charter review committee.

We need to give the smaller council a huge raise, but there must be conditions.

Offering this competitive wage, ten thousand per month I propose, needs to come with strings.

They want a raise. I want to give it to them. BUT AS with any employer, we must set conditions. It's time for us to get what we want, while giving them what they need. It's time to ask for that charter review committee, in place of this compensation committee that is already set only to talk about their rai$e.

—Ron Boozell via bendsource.com





RE: In the Matter of the People vs. Knopp, More Political Gymnastics

Sen. Knopp and his colleagues who walked out are in an ironic situation. For years, Republicans have decried judicial rulings by "activist" judges, Now, Sen. Knopp is going to look for just such a judge. Voters were clear, there was no ambiguity in their intent.

—Paul Monheimer via bendsource.com





Letter of the Week:

Maybe judges are not so activist after all? Come on in for your gift card to Palate, Paul.

—Nicole Vulcan