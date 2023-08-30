Letters to the Editor 08/31/2023

click to enlarge Courtesy @sophinzoe Stop signs have got nothing on this recent red sunrise! A huge thanks to @sophinzoe for capturing and tagging us in this mesmerizing photo.Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

St. Charles

What kind of regional medical facility and the only hospital system in our tri-county area rejects taking care of 26,000 of our most at-risk residents? St. Charles recently complained about the extra time it takes to process Medicare Advantage claims and how sometimes these claims are rejected and that some patients have to stay in the hospital for an extended time until an open bed at their next level of care facility is available. Boohoo. Every hospital in the country has to do that. As a retired nurse, this was a daily occurrence at every hospital I worked at from bigger to smaller facilities than St Charles. Which is listed on Pro Publica as a Nonprofit Organization Tax Code Designation: 501(c)(3). Also according to Pro Publica St Charles Total Revenue for 2020, their latest published report was $912,828,183, Total Functional Expenses, $904,043,480, $3 million was just the top three executives' incomes. Their Net income $8,784,703, Tax Exempt.

They define themselves this way: Charles Health System is a nonprofit organization that provides care to all regardless of their ability to pay for services. Philanthropic donations fund innovation in programming, building expansions and initiatives that improve the patient experience. If that is true and a mission statement, then why are they going to refuse care of a large percentage of our community?

These people will have no hospital care here, their PCPs will most likely not want to treat them knowing they cannot admit them to the area's ONLY hospital. Can you imagine the impact of their lives? Hospitals in Portland are obviously not convenient for heart attacks, strokes, car accidents or a multitude of other medical emergencies. If that is what St Charles is offering them, they will simply not survive. -26,000 of our neighbors. Most will have no choice but to move to a community that cares enough for them to offer them hospital care.

This is not only the definition of uncompassionate but a huge FU to our community.

— Marla Montana, RN





RE: Medicare Disadvantage. News, 8/24

I work with many hundreds of clients in Central Oregon and offer both kinds of plans (Original and Medicare Advantage). There is no "one-size-fits-all" plan that's "best" for everyone. Most people who choose to go on Medicare Advantage do so for very good reasons. The same is true for those on Original. Both options are good but have different priorities.

How does Medicare Advantage stack up overall when compared to Original Medicare? In a review of 35 separate observational studies comparing the two since the passage of the ACA, this was the conclusion:

"Analyses compared quality of care (41%), health outcomes (44%), and spending (15%). Overall, 65% of analyses found a statistically significant relationship: 52% favored MA and 13% favored TM."

More than half of recent analyses comparing MA and TM find that MA delivers significantly better quality of care, better health outcomes, and lower costs compared with TM.(source: https://www.ajmc.com/view/quality-health-and-spending-in-medicare-advantage-and-traditional-medicare)

Since the paper was written by two doctors for a journal of managed care, I can't speak to their bias. But it does suggest strongly that when it comes to results, Medicare Advantage is more than holding its own. If you're on Medicare, you should be able to choose the kinds of plans that best fit your own needs and budget.

—Don Layton via bendsource.com





As the only hospital in Central Oregon, St. Charles should continue to accept whatever insurance patients have, just as they should continue to provide services to people with no insurance at all.

As far as fraud is concerned, many hospitals have been accused of Medicare fraud.

Perhaps Central Oregon needs a second hospital.

—Geoff Reynolds via bendsource.com





Franklin underpass

I'm asking for help with the Franklin underpass; specifically the pedestrian/cycle corridors. I know the City is aware of the problems and I've seen some efforts and I've heard some discussions about the problems. But those are not enough.

Last week I tried to cycle through the pedestrian corridor because of how dangerous the underpass is. I encountered three mid 20s men cooking and smoking meth and was unable to pass. Two hours later, my incoming freshman daughter wanted to walk to Bend High for soccer practice using the same underpass. Which parent reading this would let their kid walk through a tunnel infested with homeless people smoking meth? This was not an isolated incident. I've seen it dozens of times in the same location.

The only east/west way from downtown Bend is via that walkway. I'm a dedicated commuter cyclist with over 5,000 miles riding in this town. On the best of days in the best of locations it can be dangerous and upsetting. The Franklin underpass is among the most dicey for riders and walkers.

I know there are exciting plans for a safe east/west pedestrian/bike corridor. Between now and then, I'm asking the City and the police department to prioritize police foot patrols of the walking corridor, to remove people blocking the throughway and/or doing drugs in the open. Can resources be deployed to remove the human waste, glass, needles, homeless flotsam and jetsam including beds, tents, bike trailers and other trash?

Juniper Swim and Fitness and several schools are on the other side of that throughway. It seems reasonable to ask that we prioritize making it safe.

Thanks for your consideration.

—Will Warne





Letter of the Week:

Thanks for your specific suggestions, Will! Come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan