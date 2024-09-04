Letters to the Editor 09/05/2024

click to enlarge Courtesy @jaydo_ventures Instagram “What we fear of doing most is usually what we most need to do,” – Ralph Wald Emerson. Thank you so much @jaydo_ventures for tagging us in this beautiful photo of Mount Bachelor at sunrise. Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter.

Weeds

Humans need to stop meddling, let nature take its course and avoid weeding out less desirables. We treat species as if some were weeds. All sentient beings have a right to survival. We have no right to eliminate some that are not to our liking. Killing is wrong. Barred owls are being eliminated in favor of spotted owls. Seals are killed in favor of salmon. I miss the mourning doves that used to visit my garden but I have no intention of murdering the more aggressive Eurasian collared doves. Live and let live...let's stop playing God.

—Calli Madrone





Bend Tree Code Appeal

I was one of the two arborists who sat on the Tree Regulation Update Advisory Committee which helped to create Bend's new tree code. It saddens me to see that three other members of the committee support an appeal to the new code. While we can all have a difference of opinion, I believe it's insincere to state that the code was hastily put into place or that the amendments failed to acknowledge the concerns of the developer community.

At the very beginning of the process, the committee liaisons outlined the concern of the housing crisis here in Bend. Each aspect of the new code was researched using existing codes from other similarly sized towns, and thoroughly debated in a room of diverse opinions and expertise. Seven of the 14 members came from the design, development or build communities, and all sides were able to share thoughts and concerns. Nearly all of the votes were split by narrow margins, with victories on either side of the "aisle." What resulted is a balanced and moderate code. The City has also been very vocal that the code will be reassessed on an annual basis, and changes will be made based on feedback and outcomes.

While costs may increase, so too will the value of our community. Trees provide an immense number of benefits to the urban environment, and the new code attempts to capture this value and invest it into a more sustainable and livable Bend.

—Chris Madison







RE: A Joint Effort to Appeal Bend's Tree Code. News, 8/29

The rich always complain where there is the possibility of something cutting into their profits. Per usual they will just roll the cost into the buyer's purchase price, but will continue to whine about costs regardless.

"The parties involved are calling for the city to pause and amend key elements that better balance community housing concerns." I refer back to my statement above.

It's never enough for these guys... community wellbeing and concerns be damned. After all, increased profits supersede all else.

—Sonja Wernke via bendsource.com





Lets take a look at the opposition here. Builders and realtors??? Hmmm, Please let's keep in mind that Pahlisch and Brooks Resources are not building affordable housing.

They are both culprits of destroying wildlife habitats, and when it has been brought to their attention, they dismiss it. Developers own this town, and let's hope for once our city doesn't grab their ankles for the developers. They destroyed all but a few trees from two lots in our neighborhood, leaving mother birds distraught and nests with baby birds and eggs smashed without any consideration for the wildlife. The great horned owls that used to hoot nightly, gone. Deer don't have a place to rest. Not a care for the relationship we have and need with nature. This is the problem with developers; it's all about the almighty dollar.

—Nicole Perullo via bendsource.com







The wildfire reporting of Jennifer Baires

Wanted to send mega kudos along for the reporting of Jennifer Baires. Her investigation into and reporting on wildfires in the West and specifically in Central Oregon...and those who are trained to fight them... has been and continues to be excellent. Thorough, clear, detailed and documented. Baires has given us a master class in how good journalism works. I hope you will turn her loose on other issues that need the skill she brings to her craft.

—Bruce Cummings







Letter of the Week:

Bruce: I have a little (tongue-in-cheek) "rule" around here: Praise the editor's work, get Letter of the Week. This week, I extend the policy to the work of our reporting team as well! And we look forward to sharing more of Baires' investigative work in the weeks and months to come. Thanks for writing in. Come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan