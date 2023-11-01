The Democratic Party Machine Should Take Congressional District 5 Seriously This Time

Things have been interesting since the last U.S. Census, after which, Oregon got a new seat in Congress. Bend, Redmond and a good portion of the southeast Portland suburbs got lumped together as the newly drawn Oregon Congressional District 5 – a strange marriage of rural, urban and suburban voters stretching across one great divide called the Cascade Range. The longtime representative for CD5, Kurt Schrader, got knocked out in the primary by fellow Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. While our editorial board welcomed that change, favoring the independent-minded local attorney over the corporate Democrat, looking back, that should have signaled to the Democratic party machine that things could get weird in a district that's still rated as leaning Democratic, according to the Cook Political Report's rankings.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Against predictions, Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer took the seat, not by winning in the two most populated counties in the district, but by picking up the lion's share of the votes in the more rural parts of CD5. Since then, Chavez-Deremer has been far from present in Bend or Redmond, to the point that some locals have been holding "empty chair town halls" to highlight her absence and apparent lack of investment in the needs of voters on this side of the mountains. This was one of the greatest fears for eastside voters in the district.

This time around, Chavez-Deremer is running to retain her seat, with no other Republicans having yet filed to run for the election. Thus far, she's outraised the three leading Democrats combined – Janelle Bynum, McLeod-Skinner and Lynn Peterson, according to Federal Elections Commission data. (Two other Democrats and a non-affiliated party candidate have also filed for the seat with the FEC.)

What's pretty clear: The primary for the Democratic candidates in this race is going to be a dogfight. Each of the top-raising candidates – Bynum, McLeod-Skinner and Peterson – have experience and strong backgrounds, and each hold similar values. Who voters will ultimately select in the primary is anybody's guess, but one thing is clear: Democrats on the whole cannot sleep on this race as they did last time around.

Democrats need to ponder whether it was the ire that remained after Schrader, the longtime Democrat, lost the primary and through a temper tantrum; whether it was a measure of overconfidence about Democrats' strength in Deschutes and Clackamas counties; or whether it was a dismissal of Chavez-Deremer's chops as a candidate that saw them losing this seat. With all of the dysfunction in the House these past weeks, a spotlight has been shown on why these positions are so important for national leadership. Voters should be paying much more attention to this race and its lopsided campaign spending.

The 2024 campaign season is going to include a lot of hoopla over who's running for president, and it's sure to bring plenty of voters to the ballot box this time around. No one yet knows who's going to win the presidential race, but if the past several election cycles have been any indication, there's a very good chance that the makeup of the House, and Senate, for that matter, will impact how this country tackles climate change, our transition to cleaner energy, how we manage our public lands, how we treat migrants and immigrants, how we approach Medicare and Medicaid and health care and so much more.

Democrats seemed to be sleeping on the Oregon Congressional District 5 race last time around. If candidate financial reports are any indication, they're doing it again.