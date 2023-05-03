 Vote Harmon, Berry for Redmond Park & Recreation ▶ [With Video] | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Vote Harmon, Berry for Redmond Park & Recreation ▶ [With Video]

May 2023 Election Endorsements: Redmond Area Park & Recreation Pos. 4 & 5

With the passage of the bond measure that will usher in a new recreation center for Redmond, residents in the Hub City have a lot to look forward to. That said, the fact that the same set of voters didn't support the levy that would have covered operating costs of said rec center mean the Redmond Area Park & Recreation District has some challenges on its hands. For the two open races, we think Position 4 incumbent Zachary Harmon, a certified public accountant, has the skills necessary to work through these issues and should be re-elected.

Following his very public participation in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, challenger BJ Soper may be able to garner support for Redmond Parks & Rec from the sect of the Redmond electorate that may otherwise hold resentments about supporting government programs, but we fear Soper's reputation will be too divisive for the rest of the voters. David Rouse never showed up to our interview, so we're unable to judge his candidacy.

In the Position 5 race, Lena Berry offered some valuable ideas about seeking out community and business partnerships to make the upcoming recreation center financially viable. That's the type of creativity this board is going to need. While she'll have some work to do to learn the ins and outs, Berry appears enthusiastic and ready to get to work.

Vote Zachary Harmon for Position 4 and Lena Berry for Position 5 for Redmond Area Park & Recreation District.

WATCH: Our interview with the candidates:

